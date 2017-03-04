 
Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Trappe and Collegeville

Author Lisa Minardi will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Trappe and Collegeville

Author Lisa Minardi will be available to sign copies of book

Located in the scenic Perkiomen Valley, the adjacent boroughs of Trappe and Collegeville have a rich and fascinating history. Trappe was founded in 1717 by German immigrant Jacob Schrack Sr., who ran a tavern known as the Trap, after which the village was named. Its most famous early residents were Lutheran patriarch Henry Melchior Muhlenberg and his sons Peter, a Revolutionary War general, and Frederick, first speaker of the US House of Representatives. Collegeville, initially known as Freeland, developed primarily in the 1800s following the completion of the Perkiomen Bridge in 1799. It was named after several early colleges, including Freeland Seminary, established in 1848, and the Pennsylvania Female College, established in 1851. These institutions were succeeded by Ursinus College in 1869. A pioneer in women's education, Ursinus became coeducational in 1880. Trappe and Collegeville were formally incorporated as separate boroughs in 1896.

About the Author:

Lisa Minardi, 33, is a native of Montgomery County, Pa. Her keen interest in local history was piqued at an early age by attending a colonial crafts day camp at the Peter Wentz Farmstead in Worcester, Pa. In 2003 she became involved with efforts to save the historic home of Frederick Muhlenberg, now known as The Speaker's House, in Trappe, Pa. That led to her ongoing study of the Muhlenberg family and the area of Trappe and Collegeville—the subject of this new book. Minardi is delighted to present this book to Trappe and Collegeville residents—past, present, and future—on the occasion of Trappe's 300th anniversary. She hopes that this work will inspire the preservation of Trappe and Collegeville's unique heritage and architecture for another 300 years and beyond.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

2300 Chemical Road

Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

When:  Saturday, March 4th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
