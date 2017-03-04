News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Trappe and Collegeville
Author Lisa Minardi will be available to sign copies of book
Located in the scenic Perkiomen Valley, the adjacent boroughs of Trappe and Collegeville have a rich and fascinating history. Trappe was founded in 1717 by German immigrant Jacob Schrack Sr., who ran a tavern known as the Trap, after which the village was named. Its most famous early residents were Lutheran patriarch Henry Melchior Muhlenberg and his sons Peter, a Revolutionary War general, and Frederick, first speaker of the US House of Representatives. Collegeville, initially known as Freeland, developed primarily in the 1800s following the completion of the Perkiomen Bridge in 1799. It was named after several early colleges, including Freeland Seminary, established in 1848, and the Pennsylvania Female College, established in 1851. These institutions were succeeded by Ursinus College in 1869. A pioneer in women's education, Ursinus became coeducational in 1880. Trappe and Collegeville were formally incorporated as separate boroughs in 1896.
About the Author:
Lisa Minardi, 33, is a native of Montgomery County, Pa. Her keen interest in local history was piqued at an early age by attending a colonial crafts day camp at the Peter Wentz Farmstead in Worcester, Pa. In 2003 she became involved with efforts to save the historic home of Frederick Muhlenberg, now known as The Speaker's House, in Trappe, Pa. That led to her ongoing study of the Muhlenberg family and the area of Trappe and Collegeville—
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
2300 Chemical Road
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
When: Saturday, March 4th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
