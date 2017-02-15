Mexican Cuisine is trending: Discover your own Fiesta at Mexico Lindo Cooking

 
February 2017
CANCUN, Mexico - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Mexican cuisine is trending.

Discover classic favorites at Mexico Lindo Cooking, a bright and cozy casita in sunny Cancun along the elegant Riviera Maya. Learn from top chefs how-to make regional best gourmet menus in private cooking classes, then enjoy a terrace fiesta amid an ancient Mayan jungle.

A pleasure to announce that CEO and Executive Chef Alejandra Treviño Kauachi will be participating in the annual Taco Competition at the acclaimed Cancun Wine & Food Festival March 17th at Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera.
No secret that 16 Mexican Star Chefs will present an exquisite menu of gourmet Tacos. Samplings will also be paired with fine Mexican wines, Tequila and Mezcal. Best of all, attending guests get to vote for the Best Taco.
To learn secrets of best tacos, learn how to prepare gourmet Mexican menu amid artisanal majolica and rustic tiles. A five-star Tripadvisor rating ensures Mexico Lindo Cooking is culinary destination.

Chef Alejandra Treviño Kauachi, hails from México City and raised by grandmothers whom were chefs, so becoming a chef herself wasn't really a choice but a bloodline passion. Trained in Ambrosia and Spain, and deciding to share her passion with a unique concept of a culinary tour, along with knowledge of Mexican tradition with culture fans.

Discover the Mexico Lindo recipe archives for year-round inspiration -- just in time for Spring Season Fish Taco favorites or learn how to prepare authentic coastal Seafood Ceviche. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLCbXMq1QZc



Mexico Lindo Cooking is a complete experience: Sustainable organic garden, and a traditional kitchen sharing the best of Mexican heritage and culture. Be sure to visit the school's "Tiendita" for artisan crafted talavara, a perfect keepsake for future culinary creations. Come to Cancun for the sunshine, stay awhile for your own magical fiesta!

Click to Share