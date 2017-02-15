 

Works by Major California Artists Highlight Clark's 'California Collection' Auction on February 25th

Facebook bans an abstract 1963 Mark Di Suvero drawing and an Alexis Smith assemblage for promoting "Sexual or Adult Products or Services." WHY?
 
LA JOLLA, Calif. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- An auction of fine art from California collections will be on view both online and on-site beginning on February 21st. Long respected as a specialized Los Angeles gallery, Clark's Fine Art Gallery & Auctioneers Inc. is collaborating with MISSIONLINES.com to provide museums, collectors and dealers with direct web addresses to reach notable lots in this weekend's sale. This is a 'first' for any major auction house.

For example, Mark di Suvero's 1963 lyrical wash drawing, which has now been three times barred by Facebook, can be seen at CollectDrawings.com. Also rejected by Facebook for promoting "Sexual or Adult Products or Services" is Alexis Smith's assemblage 'Christmas Eve, 1943 no.41, from here to eternity' which was first exhibited in the artist's 1991 exhibition at the Whitney Museum in New York. It was originally acquired by actor/director Dennis Hopper. Following his death, the work was consigned in 2011 by Hopper's estate to a Christie's auction in New York. In 2012 it was re-consigned to Santa Monica Auctions where the catalog disclosed that the octopus that Smith had origianally affixed to the surface of the glass had been lost before the Christies sale. Not surprisingly, it failed to reach its pre-sale estimate of $4,000 - $6,000.  The artist readdressed the work in 2012, replaced the formerly green sea creature's gesture with the stroking tentacle of an orange octopus, and entitled it "From Here to Eternity Redux". This final version has has never been exhibited by its present owners. It can can now be seen both at Clark's and online where bids will be accepted at CollectWorksOnPaper.com

Other MISSIONLINES include:

    Preview and Bid Online: BidToCollect.com

   Search the Catalog: CollectTheBest.com

Addresses for a number of important lots are just as easy to remember:

    African art: collectafricanart.com

    Charles Arnoldi: collectcaliforniaartists.com

    Francis Bacon: collectbritishart.com

    Larry Bell: collectcontemporaryart.com

    Guy Dill: collectwatercolors.com

    Charles and Ray Eames: collectclassicfurniture.com

    Mary Frank: collectsculpture.com

    Alberto Giacometti: collectprints.com

    Robert Graham: collectLAart.com

    Raul Guererro: collectcaliforniaart.com

    Shane Guffogg: collectcaliforniapaintings.com

    Ed Moses: collectLosAngelesart.com

    Richard Neutra:architecturalbest.com

    Robert Rauschenberg: collectphotographs.com

    Alexis Smith: collectworksonpaper.com

    Peter Fishe Reed: collect19thcenturyart.com

    Mark di Suvero: collectdrawings.com

A number of these lots are offered without reserve.

Viewing: Tuesday 21st to Friday February 24th 10 am-5 pm and
Saturday February 25th - doors open at 10 am, auction at noon.

Telephone bidding can be arranged at 818 783-3052

Clark's Fine Art & Auctioneers Inc. 7011 Havenhurst Avenue (Space A) Van Nuys CA 91406 ClarkArt.com  Telephone 818 783-3052  Fax 818 783-3162

Click to Share