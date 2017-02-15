News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Rare Buffalo Trace O.F.C. Vintage Bourbon Being Auctioned by Acts 4 Ministry as Memorable Fundraiser
The non-denominational Acts 4 Ministry in Waterbury is one of only three non-profit organizations in Connecticut to receive a rare bottle of Buffalo Trace O.F.C. bourbon to use as a highly-elite fundraising opportunity
For a very limited time, bidders interested in purchasing this distinctive bourbon can do so up until 12:00 PM on Sunday, February 26th. The bidding began at 12:00 PM on Sunday, February 19.
Buffalo Trace Distillery, one of the oldest and most renowned distilleries in the United States, is partnering with a notably-select group of non-profit organizations across the nation to provide an uncommon opportunity for these organizations to raise money for their cause. Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. was one of only three non-profit organizations selected in Connecticut to receive one of the only 200 bottles produced of this limited edition bourbon.
As the first release of its kind, this rare bottle is part of a collection that cannot be purchased in any stores and features whiskey from 1980, 1982 and 1983. The bottle is a replica of an O.F.C. decanter dating back to the early 1900's found in the Buffalo Trace Distillery archives, and the recipient of this rare, new bottle of vintage bourbon will receive a certificate of authenticity.
The exceedingly rare bourbon will be delivered to the winning Acts 4 Ministry auction bidder in a strong protective box with a branded canvas bag to conceal the display case from any scratches. The smooth dark wooden case prominently bears the O.F.C. name in copper, along with a copper plaque depicting the year 1980 the bourbon was distilled. The bottle is proudly displayed in the wooden case on a small riser, and a provenance card inside the case contains the same information found on the back label.
The packaging for O.F.C. matches the splendor of the whiskey itself, in lead-free crystal bottles with detailed fluting engraved into the mold. Glass artisans cut the shoulder facets using equipment created exclusively for Buffalo Trace Distillery. Each bottle was manually polished to achieve maximum glass brilliance before inlaying cut copper lettering to spell out "O.F.C." on the front. A paper label was hand-applied below with the vintage prominently noted, along with a label on the back of the bottle noting the milestones for the vintage year of the bottle. The bottle received one final polish for the ultimate premium presentation, while a cork stopper with a copper top adorns the top of the stunning bottle.
For more details about the auction and to place your exclusive bid to receive a piece of history, visit https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/
For information on Acts 4 Ministry, Inc., visit http://acts4.net/
Contact
Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta
203-574-2287
***@acts4.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse