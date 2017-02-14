Lots of Lettuce and Gourmet Greens Reef Villa and Spa, Sri Lanka is now incorporating hydroponically grown lettuce into their menu in their Summer Breeze, coastal cuisine restaurant.



Options for lettuce had been previously restricted but now that Sri Lanka is rapidly developing, farmers are becoming more resourceful to satisfy commercial demands. 1 2 3 4 Hydroponically Grown Lettuce Summer Breeze @ Reef Villa and Spa Summer Breeze @ Reef Villa and Spa Hydroponically Grown Lettuce WADDUWA, Sri Lanka - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- With the introduction of hydroponically grown varieties of lettuce in Sri Lanka, Summer Breeze, Reef Villa's restaurant, can now offer a range of colourful lettuce on their menu. No longer are they restricted to a very limited choice of 'cos' or 'round' lettuce but can now offer such varieties as butter lettuce, red leaf, iceberg, romaine, mesclun, radicchio and arugula.



Hydroponics is a technology for growing plants in nutrient solutions (water and fertilizers) , with or without the use of an artificial medium (e.g., sand, gravel, vermiculite, rockwool, peat moss, sawdust) to provide mechanical support. In Sri Lanka they are grown under cover.



Because of the development of hydroponics in Sri Lanka, not only does Reef Villa & Spa now have a reliable source of lettuce but the varieties of lettuce provided have a longer shelf life, are not damaged with all leaves being used and there is consequently less waste.



Apart from that they are very decorative, nutritious and a delightful, delicious and colourful addition to our menus.



