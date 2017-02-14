Country(s)
Lots of Lettuce and Gourmet Greens
Reef Villa and Spa, Sri Lanka is now incorporating hydroponically grown lettuce into their menu in their Summer Breeze, coastal cuisine restaurant.
Options for lettuce had been previously restricted but now that Sri Lanka is rapidly developing, farmers are becoming more resourceful to satisfy commercial demands.
Hydroponics is a technology for growing plants in nutrient solutions (water and fertilizers)
Because of the development of hydroponics in Sri Lanka, not only does Reef Villa & Spa now have a reliable source of lettuce but the varieties of lettuce provided have a longer shelf life, are not damaged with all leaves being used and there is consequently less waste.
Apart from that they are very decorative, nutritious and a delightful, delicious and colourful addition to our menus.
