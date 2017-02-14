News By Tag
Zim's Max-Freeze to provide free samples at Victory Half Marathon, 10K and 5K
Samples of popular pain relief gel to be distributed to runners at finish line of race
Zim's Max-Freeze is a sponsor of the race, which will take place on Saturday, February 25, in Richmond, California.
Designed for athletes, active lifestyles and weekend warriors, Zim's Max-Freeze provides a fast-acting, cooling effect that is soothing when applied to sore, aching muscles and joints. It offers temporary pain relief when it is needed most, especially after running long distances. As a sponsor of the race, brand ambassadors for Zim's Max-Freeze will hand out samples of the topical pain relief gel to runners as they complete the course.
"The Victory Half Marathon, 10K and 5K will give participants an amazing view of the San Francisco Bay, the Golden Gate Bridge and Mount Tamalpais," said Mark Smith, Perfecta Products' director of marketing and sales. "This race is meant to inspire excellence in those running the course. Thousands of men and women built ships and military vehicles at this site to ensure a victory in WWII. We are excited to be part of it, handing out samples of Zim's Max-Freeze to participants."
Zim's Max-Freeze contains the organic ingredients aloe vera, arnica and ilex along with vitamin E and tea tree oil. It does not contain parabens, sulfates or coloring, and is not tested on animals.
Zim's Max-Freeze is sold at major food, drug and mass retailers nationwide. It is a popular choice among runners to battle muscle aches and pains in the hamstrings, quads, knees, calves, feet, joints and lower back – areas that can be strained when racing long distances.
Zim's Max offers a line of over-the-counter products that combine the best of nature with science. From temporary pain relief to skin care, the Zim's Max line aims to expand consumers' options for quality topical products.
To learn more about the Zim's Max brand visit www.zimsusa.com.
About Zim's® Max
Based in North Lima, Ohio, Zim's Max is a dynamic line of naturally-based consumer products distributed by Perfecta Products, Inc. The Zim's Max product line features different over-the-counter solutions, formulated with naturally-based herbal ingredients for pain relief, skin care, diabetics and first aid. Zim's Max was founded over 60 years ago to help cement workers with their dry, cracked hands and feet with its flagship product, Zim's Max Crack Creme. Today, Zim's Max products can be found in nearly every major retailer in North America. For more information, visit www.zimsusa.com or call 800-319-2225.
About the Victory Half Marathon, 10K and 5K
The Victory Half Marathon, 10K and 5K takes place along the San Francisco Bay Trail in Richmond, California. Runners can experience views of the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges, San Francisco Bay and Mt. Tamalpais. The race takes its name from the area's history as a site where ships and military vehicles were built for WWII. All levels of walkers, hikers and runners are welcome to participate. For more information, visit http://brazenracing.com/
