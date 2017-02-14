 
February 2017





Bark.Walk.Play Grand Opening: New Dog Walking and Pet Sitting Service in Fullerton and Brea

Bark.Walk.Play., a premier dog walking and pet sitting company, has officially opened to serve the cities of Fullerton and Brea.
 
 
BREA, Calif. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Founded and run by husband and wife team, Eddie and Jeannie Hur, the company offers exceptional and personalized dog walking, pet sitting and overnight care for their clients' beloved pets.

"We are very excited at this opportunity to provide high quality service in our community," says Eddie. "We pride ourselves in the customer service, integrity and professionalism that we bring to every job we do."

Bark.Walk.Play. will offer three core services: Dog Walking, Pet Sitting, and Overnight stays. The company prides itself on creating personal relationships with each pet, rather than simply providing "one-size-fits-all" services like some apps provide.

On speaking about their motivation, Jeannie had this to say. "We are driven by our love of animals and can think of nothing better than spending our days loving and caring for pets like they are our own. It takes a certain type of person to love an animal like your own child. If that sounds like you, then we are the pet sitters for you!"

Rather than simply sending a random person to take care of your pet, Bark.Walk.Play. offers a free in-home assessment. The in-home assessment typically takes about 20 minutes and involves going over any questions you may have about Bark.Walk.Play. services. The company gathers as much information from you regarding your pet to evaluate your pet's specific needs, routine, and personality.

As explained by business owner Jeannie, "Finding a dog walker or pet sitter isn't like looking for an alternative to a taxi cab. Just because you have a license and insurance doesn't mean you are good at what you do. You want someone who has been trained on specifically your pet."

To learn more about bark.walk.play. or to book a free consultation, please visit http://barkwalkplay.com or call 714-326-9494.
