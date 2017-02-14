News By Tag
The 93rd Southwest Florida and Lee County Fair arrives Feb. 23 – March 5
Tickets now on sale for the beloved event that has been making memories since 1924
A lineup of amazing free entertainment is in store, from Ron Diamond's Hypnosis Magic to the Timberworks Lumberjack Show. The Fire Fighter Training Show returns for its second year by popular demand along with Dale's Scott's The Future of Magic Show. Enjoy the ever popular Marc Dobson's 'One Man Band' as well as the Rogue Brother and Elvis. Tadpole the Clown, Carrie McQueen Stilt Walker, and the Moogician are always crowd pleasers. Rocky Da Roosta and his cast of cackling hens will entertain you throughout the entire day.
The 4-H Livestock competitions, shows and sales are held throughout the 11 days, with more than 1,300 entries including beef breeding, goats, horses, small animals and swine from more than 400 4-H Exhibitors. Specialty goat shows and competitions are presented by the American Dairy Goat Association, National Pygmy Goat Association and the American Boer Goat Association. The Market Animal Livestock Sale is held Saturday, March 4, 2017.
On Senior/Military Day, enjoy a performance by the Del Prados and the always exciting Billy 'Elvis' Lindsey – 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 & 2013 Winner of The "ELVIS Extravaganza"
A host of specials and discounts are available, ranging from Sneak Peek Thursday (Feb. 23), with a $15 special for admission and rides, to Harry Chapin Food Bank Night (Monday, Feb. 27) with free gate admission for three cans of donated food. Military and Senior Day is Wednesday, March 1, with $5 admission from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Moonlight Madness is always a favorite for thrill seekers, with $25 for admission and rides from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, February 24 and Friday, March 3.
Visit swflcfair.com for ticket information, the full lineup of entertainment and community stage happenings, plus a downloadable brochure that is your ultimate guide to all of the excitement.
In 2016 the Southwest Florida & Lee County Fair welcomed more than 109,000 fairgoers. The Fair Association is recognized as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, and re-donates to a number of other non-profits, including the local 4-H clubs, Rotary, Lee County Explorer's, and the Araba Shrine units. Lee County Schools are also a beneficiary, and the Fair offers scholarships to graduating seniors who are exhibiting in the Fair.
About the Southwest Florida and Lee County Fair
Held at the Fairgrounds and Lee Civic Center, located on Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers, the Fair is dedicated to promoting agricultural, horticultural, creative arts, and educational opportunities while providing quality entertainment for the citizens of the area. The Fair is recognized as a 501(C)3 non-profit educational organization by the federal government and the State of Florida. The Southwest Florida and Lee County Fair Association is chartered under Florida State Statues Chapter 616 as a District Fair serving Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry and Lee Counties. For more information visit www.swflcfair.com
