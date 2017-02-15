Country(s)
Roswell Mardi Gras Ball – Let Us Entertain You!
The Mardi Gras Ball is bringing together tireless volunteers and community doers and shakers to assist in the preparations. Sponsorships range from five hundred to ten thousand dollars, with VIPs garnering special appreciation. The goal of the event is to raise over $100,000 for the second year in a row.
Playing a leading role in fundraising for the Mardi Gras Ball, an online auction will be powered by Handbid, an extremely bidder-friendly app for your smartphone. Download the free Handbid app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store (Android Market). This auction is currently OPEN for bidding at Roswell Mardi Gras Ball Auction.
This year, performances at the fundraiser are in true Mardi Gras style. The Off Centered Project and Shannon Stanley of Iterum Aerial will entertain guests with Circus acts including Carnival-themed costumes, acrobatics, boa and fan dancing, and much more.
Music for dancing will be provided by The Ruby Red's Band, an authentic New Orleans jazz and dance band. Ruby Red's has been a wildly popular band at many venues in the Metro Atlanta area.
Trendy and crowd-pleasing, a Live Event painting will be created on site by portrait and wedding artist Ann Marshall Bailey. Bailey's painting will then be included in the live auction at the end of the night, and she'll be adding the winning bidder in the painting, front and center!
Chuck Milne Designs is creating Carnival-themed table and room decorations for the event. Milne, an Atlanta Floral Design icon, will bring staging of a grand order to the event's ballroom at The Olde Towne Athletic Club.
Tickets for the 2017 Roswell Mardi Gras Ball are limited – the event sold out early in 2016, leaving many would be revelers left out. Ticket buyers receive a tax-deductible receipt for support of the non-profit beneficiaries. Secure online ticket sales are available from the event website at Roswell Mardi Gras Ball (https://roswellmardigrasball.com/)
