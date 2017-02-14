News By Tag
College and Career Fair Open to the Public at Sol C. Johnson High School
The program is designed to highlight the importance of higher education and is open to all students, grades 5-12, and their parents. High school seniors are encouraged to bring their transcripts. Some colleges will conduct on-site admission and provide scholarship information. A complimentary lunch will be provided for all attendants, participants, and presenters.
"In the past ten years, students have received over $6 million in scholarships through connections at MEGAGENESIS,"
In addition, the event includes a presentation from Semaj Clark, Motivational Speaker and founder of the FIRE organization, which stands for forgiveness, introspection, respect, and education. His program is dedicated to the empowerment of young people through the teaching of basic life skills that are necessary for success.
Some of the participating colleges include Armstrong State University, Auburn University, Claflin University, Georgia State University, South Carolina State University, Savannah State University, University of Alabama and many more.
For additional information or registration, please contact Dr. Zke Zimmerman at Javarorlz@aol.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/
About MEGAGENESIS
MEGAGENESIS was founded in 1995 in Newport News, Virginia by Dr. Zke Zimmerman. In 2007, he began the program in Savannah at Sol C. Johnson High School. Last year's event included 417 attendees from Savannah, Effingham, Vidalia, Charleston, SC, and Orangeburg, SC. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/
MEDIA CONTACT
Lula L. Baker
Home: (912) 232-2015
Cell: (912) 660-6159
Media Contact
Cynthia Wright
Carriage Trade Public Relations
(912) 856-9075
savannahpublicrelations@
