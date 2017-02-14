Country(s)
Introducing a Splash of Plumbing to the MidSouth
Above and Beyond Electric will begin to offer plumbing services.
Catlett is a Master Plumber who brings 20+ years of experience in the Plumbing Industry in all areas of remodeling, commercial and residential service. "I have known Scott for several years and it made perfect sense to bring him on our team to head up our new division and be able to offer even more to our loyal customers," said Nathan who plans to grow Above and Beyond by at least 50% this year, and continue strong growth into 2018. Adding additional electrical vans, as well as adding plumbing, Above and Beyond strives to grow with the internal training and promotion of electrician apprentices. Above and Beyond will be hiring both electrician apprentices and plumbers this year.
"After using Above and Beyond Electric exclusively for all my electrical components and Catlett Plumbing exclusively for all my plumbing components for years, I have recently learned that Scott Catlett has decided to join the Above and Beyond team to open their Plumbing Division!! This combination will bring skill, quality and integrity to any project and in any situation," said Shari Carter, owner and general contractor of SCC Residential Design & Construction.
Above and Beyond Electric, Inc. has been serving the MidSouth since 2003 with highly trained technicians, quality products and timely service. Focusing on residential service with expertise in remodel work, the Above and Beyond team focuses on treating each customer with honesty, courtesy and consideration and treating each customer's house as if it were their own.
Nathan is born and raised in Memphis where he and his wife have four children. He is on the board of Independent Electrical Contractors Association, the Finance Council at St. Ann Catholic Church and is a certified Dave Ramsey Financial Peace Facilitator. Nathan is passionate about personal and professional growth of himself and his team, encourages a strong training culture within his company, and leads Financial Peace classes throughout the community.
For more information visit aboveandbeyondelectric.com or call 901-266-4630.
Bridget DiCello
***@aboveandbeyondelectric.com
