NYC Fashion Company Launches The Future Is Female Collection on (Not My) President's Day
Studio 15 Joins The Resistance With A New Line Of Warrior Wear
There was a time when companies sought to protect their brands and market share by projecting neutrality on matters of politics and social justice. However, with the ascendence of the Trump administration and its anti-women, immigrant, and Muslim vitriol, Studio 15 believes that time has passed.
Studio 15's founder and CEO Jia Wertz is herself an immigrant and daughter of a Muslim family. Born to a Pakistani mother and Indian father in Libya, Jia and her family immigrated to Canada and became citizens. Jia later migrated to the United States where, like so many immigrants before her, including some of America's most successful business people, she pursued her dream of running her own company.
"I think this is a moment in our history where at some point we will each have to account for where we stood and what we did as the the founding principles of this country where challenged. I want to be on the right side of history both professionally and personally and that will be reflected in our company" explains Jia Wertz, Studio 15's founder and CEO.
Of course, as with all things political in a divided nation, there is a risk of alienating potential customers that is not lost on Jia but does not dissuade her or Studio 15 from entering the fray. "For me, its also personal. If Trump's travel ban were to take effect, there is a chance that my parents couldn't come visit me. Plus, we are a female-founded company that strives to serve strong, dynamic women here and abroad through our philanthropic partnerships. It would be a betrayal to ourselves and our customers if we stayed silent."
This limited edition collection features three styles to choose from giving women the option of wearing the one that best represents their viewpoints. The t-shirts spread awareness and support a good cause; 5% of all proceeds are donated to Kleos Microfinance Group (http://www.kleosmfg.org), a non-profit organization that helps female entrepreneurs in developing countries fund their own small businesses.
The Future Is Female T-Shirt Collection ($40.00 U.S.) Limited Edition
The Future Is Female Pink
Nevertheless, She Persisted Taupe
Feminist Black
About Studio 15
Studio 15 (http://www.shopstudio15.com), a socially responsible women's fashion brand that provides stylish millennial women with on-trend, high-quality fashion that won't break the bank.
The fashion brand focuses on doing good and supporting women and as a result has funded more than 30 successful ventures for female entrepreneurs in Africa through a strategic partnership with non-profit organization Kleos Microfinance Group. As a reflection of their commitment to philanthropy, Studio 15 contributes 5% of all sales to female founders so they too, can start their own businesses.
The Future Is Female Collection: http://www.shopstudio15.com/
Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/
Follow Studio 15's story at: www.instagram.com/
Jia Wertz
