 
News By Tag
* Fashion
* Futureisfemale
* Feminist
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

NYC Fashion Company Launches The Future Is Female Collection on (Not My) President's Day

Studio 15 Joins The Resistance With A New Line Of Warrior Wear
 
 
The Future Is Female Collection
The Future Is Female Collection
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Fashion
* Futureisfemale
* Feminist

Industry:
* Apparel

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Products

NEW YORK - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Studio 15 (http://www.shopstudio15.com), an online destination known for fashion-forward and free-thinking apparel, launches their The Future Is Female Collection (http://www.shopstudio15.com/boutique/future-is-female) on (Not My) President's Day to speak up against the recent actions of the Trump administration.

There was a time when companies sought to protect their brands and market share by projecting neutrality on matters of politics and social justice. However,  with the ascendence of the Trump administration and its anti-women, immigrant, and Muslim vitriol, Studio 15 believes that time has passed.

Studio 15's founder and CEO Jia Wertz is herself an immigrant and daughter of a Muslim family. Born to a Pakistani mother and Indian father in Libya, Jia and her family immigrated to Canada and became citizens. Jia later migrated to the United States where, like so many immigrants before her, including some of America's most successful business people, she pursued her dream of running her own company.

"I think this is a moment in our history where at some point we will each have to account for where we stood and what we did as the the founding principles of this country where challenged. I want to be on the right side of history both professionally and personally and that will be reflected in our company" explains Jia Wertz, Studio 15's founder and CEO.

Of course, as with all things political in a divided nation, there is a risk of alienating potential customers that is not lost on Jia but does not dissuade her or Studio 15 from entering the fray. "For me, its also personal. If Trump's travel ban were to take effect, there is a chance that my parents couldn't come visit me. Plus, we are a female-founded company that strives to serve strong, dynamic women here and abroad through our philanthropic partnerships. It would be a betrayal to ourselves and our customers if we stayed silent."

This limited edition collection features three styles to choose from giving women the option of wearing the one that best represents their viewpoints. The t-shirts spread awareness and support a good cause; 5% of all proceeds are donated to Kleos Microfinance Group (http://www.kleosmfg.org), a non-profit organization that helps female entrepreneurs in developing countries fund their own small businesses.

The Future Is Female T-Shirt Collection ($40.00 U.S.) Limited Edition

The Future Is Female Pink

Nevertheless, She Persisted Taupe

Feminist Black

About Studio 15

Studio 15 (http://www.shopstudio15.com), a socially responsible women's fashion brand that provides stylish millennial women with on-trend, high-quality fashion that won't break the bank.

The fashion brand focuses on doing good and supporting women and as a result has funded more than 30 successful ventures for female entrepreneurs in Africa through a strategic partnership with non-profit organization Kleos Microfinance Group. As a reflection of their commitment to philanthropy, Studio 15 contributes 5% of all sales to female founders so they too, can start their own businesses.

The Future Is Female Collection: http://www.shopstudio15.com/boutique/future-is-female

Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/y0zh64khs2ixlar/AADUUGvIJ6RAS-NtNNZ7wOTea?dl=0

Follow Studio 15's story at: www.instagram.com/studio15nyc

Contact
Jia Wertz
***@studio15nyc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@studio15nyc.com Email Verified
Tags:Fashion, Futureisfemale, Feminist
Industry:Apparel
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Studio 15 News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share