Emerald Desert RV Resort Debuts Stagecoach Music Festival Package
All-inclusive Package Celebrates Country Music's Premier Annual Outdoor Concert
Priced at $696/2 people, the four day all-inclusive package offers Stagecoach attendees a number of activities and amenities including an RV site with full hook-ups; a Thursday evening welcome party and BBQ; free hot breakfast each morning; daily shuttle to and from the Stagecoach venue; daily pre- and post-show pool parties; on-site music from KSON-FM and various up-and-coming country acts; complimentary snack bags each evening; and so much more.
Established in 2007, Stagecoach Music Festival has become a staple with country music fans across America. Set amidst the same backdrop as Coachella, this multi-day event features unparalleled music performances and activities for the entire family. Artists have included: Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Rascal Flatts, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band, Lady Antebellum and the Eagles.
"For the past decade, Stagecoach has been entertaining music fans with the biggest names in country music as well as a variety of future stars. Located just 15 minutes from the venue, Emerald Desert has become the resort of choice for RVers attending the annual three-day festival. While here, guests will enjoy five-star amenities and join the 4 days of parties, cookouts, country dancing, live music, and more," stated Emerald Desert General Manager, Larry Hahn.
ABOUT EMERALD DESERT RV RESORT
Emerald Desert is Palm Desert's premier 5-star RV resort. Located on 33 picturesque acres, the resort features 255 RV sites and newly renovated rental villas ranging from 500 to 2,125 square feet. In addition to a variety of available site options and full hook-ups, Emerald Desert offers guests a variety of on-site amenities including temperature controlled pools and spas; a putting green; pickleball and tennis courts; a fitness center; and more. Guests can also take advantage of numerous daily activities and special events including zumba, yoga, aqua aerobics, live music, karaoke, Monday night dinner and bingo, and other offerings. For additional information, visit the resort's website at http://www.EmeraldDesert.com and/or contact the office at (877) 624-4140.
