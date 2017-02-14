News By Tag
Western Legend Thompson Scores Major Hit For Western Super Publisher Outlaws Publishing
After signing an exclusive contract with Outlaws Publishing—Paul L. Thompson sees huge boom in sales.
With the company already flourishing with new hits from perennials like A.H. Holt, Bruce G. Bennett, Cliff Roberts and Seth Nation—the Thompson hit puts the company on track to be the highest performing Western publishing house in 2017.
A company spokesman also announced that six new Paul L. Thompson releases would be hitting the market throughout the year. Rumors also abound about the possibility of "Revenge of the Bullet" becoming a video game.
Outlaws Founder/Chairman J.C. Hulsey said recently in an interview, "Paul L. Thompson is star material. He has lived the life—and writes some of the best Westerns around. He has always had his fans—but it's fantastic to see the wider Western world enjoying his work."
You can learn more about Paul L. Thompson and J.C. Hulsey by visiting www.outlawspublishing.com (http://www.outlawspublishing.com)
