February 2017
Western Legend Thompson Scores Major Hit For Western Super Publisher Outlaws Publishing

After signing an exclusive contract with Outlaws Publishing—Paul L. Thompson sees huge boom in sales.
 
 
Outlaws star Paul L. Thompson strikes the bestseller list.
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- It was announced that Outlaws Publishing LLC has scored another top 100 hit with their new Paul L. Thompson release. Thompson, a legendary Western writer, released "Revenge of the Bullet" expecting a warm response from his fan base—but scored a stateside bestseller.

With the company already flourishing with new hits from perennials like A.H. Holt, Bruce G. Bennett, Cliff Roberts and Seth Nation—the Thompson hit puts the company on track to be the highest performing Western publishing house in 2017.

A company spokesman also announced that six new Paul L. Thompson releases would be hitting the market throughout the year. Rumors also abound about the possibility of "Revenge of the Bullet" becoming a video game.

Outlaws Founder/Chairman J.C. Hulsey said recently in an interview, "Paul L. Thompson is star material. He has lived the life—and writes some of the best Westerns around. He has always had his fans—but it's fantastic to see the wider Western world enjoying his work."

You can learn more about Paul L. Thompson and J.C. Hulsey by visiting www.outlawspublishing.com (http://www.outlawspublishing.com). Alternatively, you can email Outlaws Publishing via jc@outlawspublishing.com.

J.C. Hulsey
***@outlawspublishing.com
Outlaws Publishing
Email:***@outlawspublishing.com Email Verified
