News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mark Antinoro's "Challenging Perspectives" Photo Exhibition Takes Fresh Approach to Local View
The collection features some of Antinoro's favorite places and subjects with a twist – from unique angles and printed on different mediums, such as metal. In doing so, he invites the viewer to enter the image itself, to question what we think we see and know, and to explore the power of perspective in our daily lives. Antinoro, who has lived in Newburyport for 13 years, has been taking photos for more than two decades. Plum Island is a favorite subject.
While he works in many mediums as an artist, Antinoro's passion for digital photography stems from the way in which the camera becomes an extension of his eye. The camera's many settings provide the opportunity to capture the moment exactly as he saw it behind the lens or to later transform it to capture what he was feeling at that time.
He notes that this collection of images also explores the experience of solitude. "I've been to these places many times by myself and, with each visit, the conditions changed, sometimes slightly and sometimes dramatically. It forced me to see things I thought I knew well in a whole new way," Antinoro said. "That led me to experiment with the images themselves, transforming them from the expected to the unexpected."
By printing the images on a different medium of aluminum, he discovered something new – foregrounds that became backgrounds, large objects that became smaller, fixed environments that seemed to melt and flow.
"I like how the images capture something we recognize locally, like the gorgeous sunflower field at Colby Farm, from a totally new point of view." said Paula Simpson, owner of Carry Out Cafe & Catering. "It's always good to shake up your way of looking at the world and to find creative interpretations."
Antinoro has exhibited at the Parker River Wildlife Refuge and at Blue Wave Art Gallery in Amesbury as part of the Chestnut Innovation Center. He credits his father for giving him his first Kodak camera and inspiring his interest in understanding how things work.
A traditionally trained artist and award-winning graphic designer, Mark is a Senior Visual Designer at Northeast Color in Portsmouth, NH. "My professional career in graphic design and my love of digital photography are both about capturing something in a visual way and manipulating the elements of color, shape, line, and texture so that they come together to make an interesting whole." To view more of his images, visit http://www.markantinoro.com.
About Carry Out Cafe & Catering
Located at 155 State Street in Newburyport, MA, Carry Out Cafe & Catering offers soups, sandwiches, daily specials and freshly prepared packaged meals-to-go. The comfortable cafe features artwork by local artists and offers daily lunch specials. Carry Out Cafe also provides boutique catering for corporate conferences, weddings, funerals, special events, parties, fundraisers, and other functions. With an extensive menu, helpful staff, and unparalleled attention to detail, Carry Out Cafe & Catering will make your next meal or event one to remember!
Contact
Julie Cook
***@cookbowe.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse