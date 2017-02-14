News By Tag
ArcGIS Solution Provider and Esri Business Partner, GEO Jobe, Launches GIS Knowledge Base
A community resource for users of Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online, Mapfolio and the GEOPowered Cloud
Designed using a friendly, simple to use layout, organized by topic, the knowledge base provides a wealth of information to users. Key sections of the resource include a list of frequently asked questions (FAQ), a handy list of recently updated articles, alphabetical listing of topics, and links to other support resources. The community is invited to access the Knowledgebase at http://geo-jobe.com/
About Admin Tools
Admin Tools provides some 60+ tools (90% of these tools are bundled in the Free version) that greatly simplify routine tasks for ArcGIS administrators. These include tools to perform the following tasks:
• create and manage groups
• tag, move, share, delete items
• manage protection
• manage user entitlements
• update user credits and roles
• delete and migrate users
• import/export via CSV
• email users
• much more!
Admin Tools is available to GIS administrators and other GIS professionals in Free, Pro, and for Portal (enterprise, on-premise) and can be found in the ArcGIS marketplace (marketplace.arcgis.com)
About GEO Jobe
Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe (@geojobegis)
Connect with the GEO Jobe team or reach out with a question or comment on Twitter @geojobegis
www.geo-jobe.com
The Power of GIS, Simplified.
