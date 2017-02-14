 
Industry News





ArcGIS Solution Provider and Esri Business Partner, GEO Jobe, Launches GIS Knowledge Base

A community resource for users of Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online, Mapfolio and the GEOPowered Cloud
 
 
GEO Jobe knowledge base
GEO Jobe knowledge base
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Esri silver business partner, GEO Jobe,  is pleased to announce a new community resource for users of their popular apps and solutions for the ArcGIS user community. The GEO Jobe Knowledge Base (Kbase) is a public, community resource where users and those interested in GEO Jobe's enterprise solutions, particularly Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online and the geo powered cloud solution, can access help resources, answers to frequently asked questions, articles, support documents, and more via a friendly, easy to use, Wiki-style web site. Participants are encouraged to ask questions and provide suggestions for future product direction.

Designed using a friendly, simple to use layout, organized by topic, the knowledge base provides a wealth of information to users. Key sections of the resource include a list of frequently asked questions (FAQ), a handy list of recently updated articles, alphabetical listing of topics, and links to other support resources.  The community is invited to access the Knowledgebase at http://geo-jobe.com/kbase

About Admin Tools

Admin Tools provides some 60+ tools (90% of these tools are bundled in the Free version) that greatly simplify routine tasks for ArcGIS administrators. These include tools to perform the following tasks:

• create and manage groups
• tag, move, share, delete items
• manage protection
• manage user entitlements
• update user credits and roles
• delete and migrate users
• import/export via CSV
• email users
• much more!

Admin Tools is available to GIS administrators and other GIS professionals in Free, Pro, and for Portal (enterprise, on-premise) and can be found in the ArcGIS marketplace (marketplace.arcgis.com). See more at http://www.geo-jobe.com/admin-tools/

About GEO Jobe

Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe (@geojobegis)  is a geospatial industry leader that currently has the top three most popular apps in the ArcGIS Marketplace including Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online, Mapfolio, MapLapse, and the GeoPowered Cloud. While many geospatial firms focus on a specific industry, GEO Jobe has a focus on industry independent solutions and offerings such as providing software development and data hosting expertise and services. GEO Jobe was an early adopter of the ArcGIS Online platform and always strives to extend and push the limits of what is possible using the platform. GEO Jobe has been an Esri business partner for many years and has received multiple awards from Esri including the 2015 Innovative Marketplace Provider and the 2013 Organization Use of ArcGIS Online award.

Connect with the GEO Jobe team or reach out with a question or comment on Twitter @geojobegis

www.geo-jobe.com

The Power of GIS, Simplified.

GEO Jobe
***@geo-jobe.com
