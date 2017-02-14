 
Industry News





Re-Imagine and Re-Inspire! Upcycle Art Classes

 
 
thumbnail_Re-Imagine & Re-INSPIRE - Front
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- High Point, NC– LIFESPAN Inc. is holding Re-Imagine and Re-Inspire!  UPCYCLE Art Classes. LIFESPAN believes in providing an inclusive, safe, open and energetic environment for artist of all levels to express themselves, grow and learn. This event isproduced by LIFEPSAN with funding through the Grassroots program of the North Carolina Legislature, the North Carolina Arts Council and the High Point Arts Council.

Re-Imagine and Re-Inspire! Upcycle Art Classes. Attendees will learn the process of converting old or discarded materials into "objects of art" sculptures, wall art garden art and more. Re-Imagine and Re-Inspire! , is an inclusive class, free and open to the public. All materials are included.

There will be three sessions for the public to choose from starting withSession One: February 21, February 28, March 7, March 14, 2017 from 9:30 am – 12:30 pm. Session Two: March 21, March 28, April 4, April 11, 2017 from 9:30 am – 12:30 pm.  Session Three: April 18, April 25, May 2, May 9, 2017 from 9:30 am – 12:30 pm.

All classes will be held at, Macedonia Family Resource Center, 401 Lake Avenue, High Point, North Carolina 27260.

LIFESPAN Incorporatedis a non-profit organization that supports more than 1,500 children and adults with disabilities from Cherokee to Alamance counties in North Carolina. LIFESPAN has been empowering individuals with disabilities by providing education, employment and enrichment opportunities to live, work and play in their communities for over 43 years.

For more information, please visit us at http://www.lifespanservices.org/about-us/message-from-dav... or visit us ontwitter @ LIFESPAN_Inc

Contact
Dawn Caldwell
***@lifespanservices.org
End
Source:
Email:***@lifespanservices.org
Posted By:***@lifespanservices.org Email Verified
