BizLibrary Celebrates Record Growth and Innovation with 2016 Employee Awards Banquet
BizLibrary's team nearly doubled during 2016, which meant a new building was necessary to accommodate the growing company. In November, BizLibrary moved into its new employee-friendly headquarters building. Part of this rapid growth during 2016 is attributed to entirely new teams being created in Product Development, Sales Development, and Client Success.
BizLibrary clients saw thousands of new video lessons and courses in 2016, along with several exciting upgrades to the LMS, including new technology for post-training reinforcement. This new feature gives BizLibrary clients the ability to dramatically increase learning retention with "boosts" that follow training.
One of the other new features implemented in 2016 was the Client Idea portal, which allows clients to be at the forefront of BizLibrary product development through idea submissions to enhance the LMS and content library.
The 2016 ALIGN client conference was the biggest and most successful conference to date, with 25% of the BizLibrary client base represented. This conference has proved to be an important annual event, giving both BizLibrary and its clients the chance to have in-depth discussions about needs in the training industry.
Recognition for BizLibrary's accomplishments in 2016 also included 10 new industry awards.A few of these awards include:
- Best Advance in Learning Management Technology from Brandon Hall
- Best Content Aggregation Platform and Best Soft Skills Training from eLearning!
- Subscriber Experience Award from Zuora
"Our annual awards banquet is a fantastic time to look back on how far we've come, and ahead to where we're going," said Dean Pichee, President and CEO of BizLibrary. "BizLibrary's vision is 'to enhance clients' business performance by improving the way their employees learn,' and I'm incredibly proud of how our team has helped our clients achieve results far beyond their expectations with our next-generation online employee training solutions."
About BizLibrary
BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions.
Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (http://www.bizlibrary.com/
