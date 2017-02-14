Give Three Hoots and a Cheer for Hooters New Fast Casual Concept: Hoots™

couple leaving Hoots with to go order

-- Lovers of Hooters' Nearly World Famous Chicken Wings rejoice! Hooters Inc. has launched a new limited service concept, Hoots™ (2201-D S. Cicero Ave., Cicero, IL; 708-652-3859), serving a condensed menu comprised of Hooters' most popular dishes.Inspired by the recent growth of the fast-casual restaurant format, the enduring popularity of Hooters World's Greatest Chicken Wings and a significant increase in the amount of to-go orders, Hooters is bringing delicious food to even the most time-starved people. The menu serves Hooters fan favorites like Fried Pickles, Hooters' Nearly World Famous Chicken Wings, Alaskan Snow Crab Legs and the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. Hoots™ also features Buffalo Shrimp, 10 or 20 pieces of fried shrimp shaken in the customers' favorite wing sauce. This is guaranteed to be a real crowd pleaser.Hoots offers two service styles. Customers who choose the fast-casual service order at the front counter, find a table and their food is brought to them when it is ready. But there also is a full service bar area where guests can sit down, relax and enjoy a beer, sangria or mixed drink with their meal. HDTVs are plentiful for sports watchers. In the bar area, table servers take guests' orders and serve them their food and beverages.The full menu consists of starters, mains, extras and beverages. Starters include Hooters' famous Fried Pickles ($5.99), Mozzarella Sticks ($6.49), Onion rings ($5.69), 5 Classic Wings ($5.99) and Lotsa Tots ($5.99).Main dishes include the legendary Original Wings (Always Fresh Never Frozen), Boneless Wings, Buffalo Shrimp, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich ($6.99), Grilled Chicken Sandwich ($6.49), Garden Salad with the option to add buffalo chicken ($7.99) or grilled chicken ($7.49) and an unexpected fast-casual dish—Alaskan Snow Crab Legs, one pound of succulent crab legs served with a side of warm butter ($15.49).Extras include Curley Fries ($2.99), Tater Tots ($2.99), Cheese Sauce ($0.79), Creamy Ranch dressing ($0.79), Bleu Cheese dressing ($0.79), Celery ($0.79), Wing Sauce ($0.79) and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie ($2.19) for those with a sweet tooth.Guests can create a combo meal out of the main dishes by simply ordering the Make it a Meal option ($2.99), which includes a half order of fries or tots and a drink. Or, make it a party and order Hoots™ for a group! The Original Wings come in three sizes to accommodate parties of one and parties of more: 10 wings for $9.99, 20 wings for $19.49 and 50 wings for $45.99. The Boneless Wings also come in three sizes: 10 for $9.69, 20 for $17.99 and 50 for $42.99. Buffalo Shrimp can be ordered in quantities of 10 ($8.69) or 20 ($16.29).Guests can customize the heat and flavor of their food with Hoots™' sauce or rub styles. The sauces range in heat from Medium, Hot, TMI and 911, Honey BBQ, Honey Thai Chili Pepper, Daytona Beach and Chef Prudhomme's Blackened Rub.Beverage choices include Assorted Pepsi® Products, Bottled Water and Iced Tea ($2.49), as well as Signature Drinks: Homemade Sangria ($5.29) or Margarita ($5.99). Beer is served on tap ($3.99-$4.99)or in bottles ($3.99-$4.59)Just because today's busy schedules don't always allow for a traditional full service dining experience doesn't mean people should forego their favorite chicken wings. Hoots™ opened its doors to customers Wednesday, February 15. Stop by for a tasty and quick meal or stay a while in the full-service bar area and catch a game on one of the flat screen TVs. To place a carry out order, call 708-652-3859 or visit eathoots.com.Hoots™ a Hooters Joint, launched on February 15, 2017, is a fast-casual restaurant operated by Hooters Management Corporation and owned by Hoots of Cicero, Inc. The restaurant features the most popular items on the Hooters full-service menu, prepared and served in a smaller, fast-casual style. In addition to the general seating area there is a full-service bar area serving signature drinks and draft and bottled beer.The first store is at located at 2201-D S. Cicero Avenue, Cicero, IL 60804. Hoots is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Ample free parking is available and there are parking spots available for takeout customers. Visa, MasterCard and American Express cards are accepted. Visit the restaurant and order online at eathoots.com. Follow Hoots at facebook.com/eathoots.