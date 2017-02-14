Vanessa White and Cole Cook Front ANZ SS17 Campaign

London-based knitwear label ANZ have enlisted the talents of solo artist Vanessa White and filmmaker and model Cole Cook to star in the campaign for the brand's latest collection.

-- ANZ Founder and Creative Director Ainy selected the pair for their "distinctive looks and energy," adding that she had wanted to work with both White and Cook since launching the label with the latest designs providing the perfect vehicle for the collaborative shoot.For SS17, ANZ stays true to their knitwear roots with a selection of bold, oversized cardigans, in signature all over kaffiyah intarsia knit in a jubilant palette of royal blue and white, olive and khaki, red, orange and mono. Cigar cardigans with uni-coloured chunky knit body are teamed with cuffed intarsia sleeves. Redefining sports-luxe, ANZ has introduced a funnel neck bomber style tracksuit featuring a powerful star and chequerboard knit.Long line plaid shirts, modernised with graphic, digitalised knit print are paired with vintage denim, leather and fur jackets reinvented with knit sleeves, interior and exterior panelling.Shot by celebrated fashion photographer Erica Bergsmeds, two variations of the campaign will be released to coincide with the online drops of the collection. Straight up fashion images of the pair will be teamed with images of White and Cook with ANZ caricatures, realised by artist Simona Ruscheva morphing into the images.About ANZHaving fine-honed her skills as an internationally celebrated designer, consultant and stylist, Central Saint Martins alumni Ainy founded ANZ in 2014. Initially Ainy was commissioned to create custom designed pieces for some of her favourite music artists; an unprecedented demand for the kaffiyah print pieces resulted in the birth of the label.An intuitive designer, Ainy is heavily influenced by mood and the world around her. A love of knitwear, musical iconography, hip-hop culture, the arts and a celebration of multicultural society consistently provide the fuel for Ainy's designs.ANZ has an international fanbase including Alicia Keys; Chris Brown; Swizz Beatz; Quincy; Nas; Maxwell; Naughty Boy; Earth, Wind and Fire; Lala; Cameron Newton and RJ Mitte.ANZ is available globally through their website and select boutiques.Website:@anzstyle