DaeShin EI & DaeJin Sat Co. Ltd. Appoints PVG Global Exclusive Americas Distributor Agent
LAFAYETTE, La. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- DaeShin EI & DaeJin Sat Co. Ltd. (DSEI) is pleased to announce today that it has signed PVG Global, LLC of Broussard, LA as its exclusive agent for its offshore and marine product sales in the Americas continents. The agreement covers the broad range of Marine Accommodation products, including certified fire rated wall systems, ceilings, wet units, cabin units, fire doors, windows and furniture. PVG Global President, Patrick Granger, states, "PVG Global is excited at the opportunity in being appointed exclusive agent for such a well-known manufacturer of high quality accommodation systems and the relationship with them is a natural fit for us. DSEI's broad experience and internationally certified products will be of great value to our client base and the marine and offshore industry in this hemisphere."
PVG Global, LLC is a specialty supplier of quality products to the international marine and offshore markets with stocking point in Broussard, LA.
DSEI specializes in providing turn-key deliveries of marine accommodation components for commercial vessels, drilling rigs, offshore living quarters, ro-pax and ferry projects worldwide with over 5 factory locations to meet the demand of our customers.
