DaeShin EI & DaeJin Sat Co. Ltd. Appoints PVG Global Exclusive Americas Distributor Agent

Patrick Granger

Patrick Granger

-- DaeShin EI & DaeJin Sat Co. Ltd. (DSEI) is pleased to announce today that it has signed PVG Global, LLC of Broussard, LA as its exclusive agent for its offshore and marine product sales in the Americas continents. The agreement covers the broad range of Marine Accommodation products, including certified fire rated wall systems, ceilings, wet units, cabin units, fire doors, windows and furniture. PVG Global President, Patrick Granger, states, "PVG Global is excited at thePVG Global, LLC is a specialty supplier of quality products to the international marine and offshore markets with stocking point in Broussard, LA.Visit us at our website at http://www.pvgglobal.com