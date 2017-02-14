 
Industry News





Axalta Introduces New Imron 3.1 HG-D + Direct-To-Metal Coating

 
 
Axalta Introduces New Imron 3.1 HG-D + Direct-To-Metal Coating
Axalta Introduces New Imron 3.1 HG-D + Direct-To-Metal Coating
 
GLEN MILLS, Pa. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, recently introduced Imron® 3.1 HG-D™ +, a new premium quality, high gloss acrylic polyurethane direct-to-metal (DTM) coating that broadens Axalta's DTM product offering for industrial customers in North America.

The new Imron 3.1 HG-D + is formulated with Axalta's latest technology to deliver a durable high gloss, high build, one-step system in non-corrosive exposures and select harsh environments.  It is designed at a 3.1 pounds per gallon (lbs/gal) volatile organic compound (VOC) level to comply with a 3.5 lbs/gal limit in regulated areas and is available in an extensive assortment of custom-mixed solid colors and select standard factory packaged colors.

"Imron 3.1 HG-D + is purposely designed for use as a DTM or a high build topcoat with outstanding DTM color and gloss retention in addition to excellent adhesion, flexibility and hiding," said Ross Morgan, Axalta Coating Systems Product Manager.  "For added protection, it may be used with Axalta's Imron polyurethane, Corlar® epoxy, or Tufcote alkyd or acrylic primers on properly prepared surfaces."

Axalta's industrial products are ideal for use on newly manufactured and refurbished equipment in construction, amusement, commercial and industrial facilities in addition to portable and modular building industries where premium quality corrosion protection for DTM is required.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/us/en_US/products-services/powder...

Contact
Janine Little
***@axaltacs.com
Source:Axalta Powder Coating
Click to Share