Nationally Recognized Food Protection Manager's Certification Classes May 4 & 5

Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce and Long Beach Island Health Department co sponsor to bring mandatory class and exam to local business at discounted cost
 
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Take advantage of this limited Food Safety Manager Certification and Food Handler course scheduled at the Southern Ocean County Chamber building second floor during Small Business Week. May 4 and May 5 presented by the LBI Health Department. The two day program consists of the most important training available and will ensure that food managers and supervisors have the necessary tools to educate their staff on the best practices of safe food handling. Taking place at 265 West Ninth Street on May 4 from 9am to 4pm and May 5 from 9am to approx. 1pm depending on time needed to complete exam.

The NJ Department of Health requires all retail food establishments identified as Risk 3 to have at least one person in charge to hold this certification. The course content will help safeguard the health of customers and employees, protect the public image and reputation of the eating establishment, reduce the risk of lawsuits and high insurance premiums, and instill the confidence of staff preparing and serving food in a safe manner.

The cost for Southern Ocean Chamber members is $60, $95 for non members and $30 for exam only with proof of previous certification. The cost includes the textbook and nationally recognized exam. Seating is Limited.  To register for the class, please call the Southern Ocean County Chamber at 609 494 7211 or stop in at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom. Deadline to register for this course is April 20. For additional information go to www.visitLBiregion.com
Source:Southern Ocean Chamber
Tags:Lbi Region, Food Safety Training, Southern Ocean Chamber
Industry:Education
Location:Ship Bottom - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
