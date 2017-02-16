News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Nationally Recognized Food Protection Manager's Certification Classes May 4 & 5
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce and Long Beach Island Health Department co sponsor to bring mandatory class and exam to local business at discounted cost
The NJ Department of Health requires all retail food establishments identified as Risk 3 to have at least one person in charge to hold this certification. The course content will help safeguard the health of customers and employees, protect the public image and reputation of the eating establishment, reduce the risk of lawsuits and high insurance premiums, and instill the confidence of staff preparing and serving food in a safe manner.
The cost for Southern Ocean Chamber members is $60, $95 for non members and $30 for exam only with proof of previous certification. The cost includes the textbook and nationally recognized exam. Seating is Limited. To register for the class, please call the Southern Ocean County Chamber at 609 494 7211 or stop in at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom. Deadline to register for this course is April 20. For additional information go to www.visitLBiregion.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse