Entertainment Mgmt Co, Casting New Lives, LLC and Summit Records, Inc. Announce New Partnership
Casting New Lives, LLC (CNL) founded by Robert Lowe and Brinka Rauh, service the entertainment needs of their clients anywhere in the United States and overseas. As an entertainment management company, they are producers, promoters, publicists, and with their vast connections, they can provide much needed guidance to clients entering the business as well as those who already have an extensive career in show business.
"I believe this will give country artists unprecedented access to a music label that has a rich history of putting out some of the very best music in the marketplace from the very best musicians –with the opportunity to have their music distributed both nationally and internationally"
Summit Records is an internationally distributed record label with the goal of providing quality, world-class musicians a platform to get their music to the public and be treated fairly in the process. Founded in the late 1980s that mission really has not changed. Although the marketplace has presented many new challenges, including hundreds of new record labels and alternative ways to 'obtain' music, Summit Records remains committed to quality musicianship, treating artists with the respect they deserve, and providing the customer with a premium product.
With over 600 recordings, Summit's catalogue (to this point) has had an emphasis on the jazz & classical genres and includes five Grammy winning recordings (on Summit Records and its sub-label MAMA Records) as well as numerous Grammy nominations. Artists on the labels include Randy Brecker, Cheryl Bentyne (of Manhattan Transfer fame), Stan Kenton Orchestra, Count Basie Orchestra and many more…
"We feel the relationship and timing are right," explains Summit's Darby Christensen. "We released one 'country' recording a while back (Laurie Wheeler and Nash de Ville, SMT 333), which was fantastic, but we never pursued more projects. We're looking forward to presenting quality country music in the marketplace, while offering the many great country musicians an outlet to be heard."
Lynn Easterly will be Summit's very first country music artist on the new 'Summit Country'. Lynn Easterly has won several independent music awards including, "Independent Music Artist Of The Year", "Female Vocalist Of The Year," and "Entertainer Of The Year." And finally, along with working on finalizing her new CD, and going on the road performing live, Lynn is the Original Song Producer, for the upcoming motion picture "The Quest For Serendipity"
Summit Records is distributed in North America by MVD Entertainment for physical product and The Orchard for digital.
For more information about Casting New Lives, LLC, visit http://www.castingnewlives.com
Contact
Brinka Rauh
***@castingnewlives.com
