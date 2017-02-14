 

Forum Extended Care Services Opens New Location in Central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Forum Extended Care Services, one of the largest independent long-term care (LTC) pharmacies in Illinois, is pleased to announce the expansion of its service area to include Central and Southern Illinois.

The new satellite, located in Springfield, Illinois, is open and has already started contracting with new clients.

According to Forum's President & CIO, Brian Kramer, RPh, MBA, the company did not make this decision lightly. "For years we have fielded requests from our customers in northern Illinois to bring our high level of service and attention to detail to the central and southern regions of the state. With our typical care, we waited to do so until we could ensure that we had a team and facility in place that would match―or exceed―our expectations. With the addition of our General Manager/Pharmacist in Charge, Mark Kemp, PharmD, a highly regarded long-term care pharmacy veteran, we are excited to provide the kind of expertise, dedication, and customer experience that our clients have come to expect with the Forum name."

"Mark's record and reputation assured us that we could replicate what we've been able to do with our flagship location. His vision, like ours, is to provide the quality, care, and flexibility that only a family-oriented, independent pharmacy can supply. And with transparent, integrated support from headquarters, Mark and his team are able to bring 24/7/365, large-scale pharmacy capabilities to a client base usually forced into one-size-fits-all service."

The new location can be reached directly by calling (800) 279-2722.

About Forum Extended Care Services

Forum provides the highest quality pharmacy services for the entire continuum of long-term care. With more than 40 years in business and unmatched, state-of-the-art facilities, Forum has the stability, experience, and capabilities to compete with the nationwide chains, but with the responsiveness and detail-orientation desired from a small, local provider. Often copied yet never equaled, Forum is run by local healthcare professionals leading the industry in LTC pharmacy. Accredited and open 24/7/365 and accredited, providing superior service, delivered your way.

For additional information, visit www.forumpharmacy.com, call (800) 447-7108 or e-mail info@forumpharmacy.com.

Media Contact
Pamela Bryan Kramer
Forum Extended Care Services, Inc., II
(800) 447-6167 x3302
info@forumpharmacy.com
