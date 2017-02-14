News By Tag
Largest Home & Garden Show in South will Kick-Off Spring
Cooking Demos, Celebrities, 15 Gardens, House-Envy Ideas, Shopping & More
"This show is your favorite home and garden magazine brought to life – whether you're a homeowner, lifestyle enthusiast or gardener, this six-day event is the perfect spot for you to shop, compare, find solutions and save money for your home and garden needs," states Mardee Woodward, executive show manager. "Where else can you stroll through more than a dozen stunning gardens, meet celebrities, plan for a huge remodel or renovation, shop for that perfect home accessory, and learn from garden gurus, design experts and chefs on stage? Start your spring planning with us."
Several celebrities will make appearances at the show:
• Frank Fritz from the American Pickers television show will answer questions, showcase a few picked items and potentially select random audience members who bring their "picked" items (Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. and Feb. 25 at 11 a.m.).
• J. Schwanke, flower expert, will be demonstrating how to select, arrange & enjoy flowers (Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. and Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. & 5 p.m.).
• Boyce Thompson, author of The New New Home, will present the Top 10 Most Innovative New Home Products for 2017, many of them easy for homeowners to install, at the Home & Garden Stage daily.
An addition to the show this year is an interactive exhibit; it will showcase Boyce's innovative items: from life-changing products, including robots that monitor indoor air pollution and sensors that help track sleep, to apps that look after the baby and countertops that recharge phones.
Additionally, an "America the Beautiful" theme is brought to life via 15 gorgeous gardens and six stylish designer rooms filled with the latest ideas, accessories, furnishings, flora, hardscapes and softscapes inspired by the beauty of America.
For a chance to win a $500 shopping spree, individuals may register online. Adult tickets range from $8.50 - $12. Children under 15 are free. All admission information may be found here: https://southernshows.com/
About Southern Spring Home & Garden Show The Southern Spring Home & Garden Show is Charlotte's premier home improvement event that celebrates spring and gives welcome to the busy season of gardening and home improvements. This six-day event is packed with ideas and inspiration, new products, demonstrations, evaluating, planning and buying. The show is committed to bringing the region's top industry professionals to showcase their products and services.
Hours:
Friday, Feb. 24 and March 3: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25 and March 4: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26 and March 5: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Preview Night Gala to Benefit Catawba Lands Conservancy:
6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. Tickets are $75 and include access to Freedom Hall, food, beverage and entertainment. To purchase: www.catawbalands.org/
Sponsors:
The Charlotte Observer and Belgard Hardscapes
Stage Sponsors:
Cooking Stage: Savor NC
Home and Garden Stage: White House Gardens
