GadellNet Technology Solutions Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

Midwest Tech Company awarded for excellence fifth year in a row.
 
 
ST. LOUIS - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- GadellNet Technology Solutions, Small Business Technology Consultant, announced today that CRN® (http://www.crn.com/), a brand of The Channel Company (http://www.thechannelco.com/), has named GadellNet to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today's fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

GadellNet's tireless work with small business clients across the Midwest has not gone unrecognized. GadellNet works closely with small businesses to help them meet their unique business goals through technology. We offer our clients everything they need from 24/7 Help Desk Service, boasting an 82% first time resolution rate, and Rapid Response to Managed Security and budget planning. Our consulting services offers something unlike any of the competition – a Virtual Chief Technology Officer to manage all projects and consulting work. This exceptional offering has helped our clients grow an average 9% YOY in 2016.

"Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN's 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers' changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments."

"Being recognized as a Top 250 Pioneering MSP is an incredible honor. This award is a testament to the hard-working employees and incredible clients at GadellNet. As this is the 5th year in a row on the CRN Top 500 MSP list, we strive to keep our level of service top notch every day." Nick Smarrelli, CEO.

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

Contact
Kallie Sorrell
***@gadellnet.com
End
