Glamorous laser shows at the "Miss Universe" after show celebration in Manila, Philippines
When Yolande Betbeze became "Miss America" in 1951, she refused to pose in a swimsuit for the photographer for reasons of decency. That is the reason why the swimsuit fashion company Catalina, belonging to the Pacific Mills group, started also the competition of "Miss Universe", in which the most beautiful woman in the world should be determined, then as one of the main sponsors, in addition to the election of "Miss USA".
Until 1959 this contest took place in California, then from 1959 - 1971 in Miami Beach, Florida. Today the venue rotates annually from country to country, depending on where the winner is coming from.
The beauty competition "Miss Universe" 2017 took place in the "Mall of Asia Arena" in Manila on the Philippines.
When the moderator Steve Harvey accidentally crowned last year in Las Vegas the wrong woman for "Miss Universe", everything went smoothly this year.
The most beauty of the beauties is called Iris Mittenaere and comes from France, where she is the reigning "Miss France". The Crown was presented by last year's winner Pia Wurtzbach.
Raquel Pelissier ("Miss Haiti") is placed second, Andrea Tovar ("Miss Colombia") is placed third.
The breathtaking after show party for the "Miss Universe" competition took place in the famous Cove Manila inside Okada in Manila, the latest billion-dollar Casino Resort on the Philippines. It is the third Casino Resort, which has been now opened in Entertainment city. Entertainment City is a glittering strip on Manila Bay, which was built by the Philippines as a challenge to Las Vegas.
To come up to the glamour of the "Miss Universe" competition, also great attention for technical detail has been proven by the organizers. Renowned lighting equipment consisting of countless moving heads and finest high-end sound systems emphasized the magic of this competition.
Also the laser show performance was exclusively booked for the "Miss Universe" after party celebration. For this purpose several LPS-Bax and Spike laser show systems, all in RGB (multicolor)
For years LPS-Bax is the bestseller of LPS and is performing on several continents.
This „Made in Germany" laser show system is characterized by materials of highest quality, innovative features, precise processing with noble and timeless design.LPS-Bax delights LPS' clients reliable with temporary laser shows or with permanent installation indoor as well as outdoor equally. This high-tech laser power system is gladly used from professional lighting designers, experienced restaurateurs and organizers of different events. Numerous hotel owners, responsibles for Governments projects and theme parks, and last but not least, the operators of the probably biggest theatre stage of the world in the famous Friedrichstadt-
Spike may be the so far smallest show laser system of the German manufacturer LPS, but since it is available in 7K RGB (7000 mW), it is going to be more and more popular for different events.
The high-quality and high-performance laser show system, is convincing, beside many other advantages, with first-class materials "Made in Germany" and with considerable beam data. Furthermore, this show laser is equipped with important safety precautions, such as a reliable scanner safety, which are mandatory in Germany. By a 30 kpps Eye Magic Scanner at 8° ILDA, animations, run text, and graphics can be projected.
With its size of 22 x 30 x 15 cm and light-weight of 7 kg the laser show projector is very handy, competent, reliable and suitable for mobile applications, as well as for fixed installations indoor and outdoor. Because of the reasoned design the housing can be opened with a few simple steps and allows easy cleaning and adjusting to the professional user.
The Spike laser show projector is currently available up to 4 K green, as well as up to 7 K RGB. The various laser power ensures the user numerous professional and individually designed laser show performances at highest level.
Website: http://www.lps-
Contact
LPS-Lasersysteme
Martina Ruff
***@lps-laser.de
