PVG Global Completes Scorpio 300 Project
LAFAYETTE, La. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Onshore and offshore accommodations leader PVG Global has successfully completed the fast-tracked living quarters refurbishment of the Scorpio BR300 rig in Port Arthur, Texas. PVG Global provided the turnkey project including the design, engineering, demolition of existing quarters, material supply and outfitting of the A-60 fire rated two-level living quarters with sewage treatment plant. The quarters package totaled 4,700 square feet, and was designed and constructed to meet the latest ABS and IMO regulations.
Patrick Granger, President & CEO of PVG Global, LLC, said: "PVG Global was delighted to be working with Scorpio Drilling and supporting them in their accommodation needs. This delivery is a testament to Scorpio's confidence in PVG Global's ability to deliver quality and reliable solutions to their offshore accommodation and building requirements on-time, on-spec and on-budget."
PVG Global, LLC provides onshore and marine accommodations, offshore buildings, interior outfitting and refurbishment services to the international petrochemical, mining, marine and oil & gas markets. Visit us at our website at www.pvgglobal.com.
