Mindover Software Participates in Acumatica Summit

Acumatica Reseller Identifies Exciting New Products and Gains Additional Product Certification
 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Mindover Software, a technology consulting firm specializing in the sale, installation and support of Acumatica, Sage 100 and Sage 300 recently participated in Acumatica Summit 2017.

"Mindover Software is proud to be an Acumatica Reseller," stated Lloyd Smith, President and Director of Operations for Mindover Software. "The Acumatica Summit 2017 showed us that Acumatica is a forward-thinking ERP provider that is focusing on industry-leading technology. As a winner of PC Magazine's Editor's Choice Award, Acumatica is clearly one of the best ERP systems available to small and medium-sized businesses."

Mindover Software customers can benefit immediately from new functionality as well as future enhancements. Key announcements of current and future product features at the Acumatica Summit include OCR invoice integration with accounts payable, integration with Amazon Alexa, DocuSign integration and new integrated e-commerce options. In addition, Acumatica continues to add new vertical market functionality expanding the potential customer base for this ERP system.

"With the newest release of Acumatica 6.1, we have reassessed the timetable to begin our clients' upgrade process," said Smith. "Our clients all have some modifications, to one degree or another, but they will benefit greatly from the overall system enhancements. With these Acumatica updates, we are able to help our clients further align personnel to business functions and have the software ready for these new functions."

Multiple Mindover Software consultants attended Acumatica Summit training in order to achieve additional product certifications ensuring that the company continues to be the premier provider of cloud ERP solutions in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Boise, and Hartford, Connecticut.

About Mindover Software

Mindover Software is a business software reseller which offers a broad range of accounting, ERP and CRM software including Acumatica, Sage 100, Sage 300 and Sage CRM. From offices in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Boise and Hartford, Connecticut, Mindover Software's team of professional consultants help companies achieve greater efficiency, cost savings and profitability. For more information, visit our website: www.mindovercorp.com.

Contact
Lloyd Smith
Mindover Software
***@mindovercorp.com
