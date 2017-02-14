News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
CCW 2017: Competitive Advantages and MiFID II Compliance with ASC
Focus on increasing customer satisfaction through more efficient processes and higher service quality
At booth H16/J15 and in a live demo, ASC will present sophisticated Cloud solutions to increase service quality and improve performance. It will showcase multiple tools to automate quality management including desktop analysis, omni-channel recording and detailed reporting functionalities designed to significantly augment the efficiency of existing processes.
Marco Mueller, Chief Operating Officer of ASC, said, "The quality of customer service represents one of the most decisive factors differentiating contact centers from the competition. Desktop analysis is particularly effective in automatically identifying inefficient workflows and procedures. It provides a leverage point to optimize the order of tasks and applications, thus ensuring a streamlined workflow."
Mueller went on to cite the effectiveness of ASC's new application, SCREENminer, in assessing tasks and processes in contact centers. This tool measures and evaluates the quality of on-screen activities to provide a 360-degree view of agent interactions.
In addition to desktop analysis tools, ASC is also showcasing the ability of its neo recording suite to meet the upcoming guidelines of MiFID II. These mandatory regulations are beginning to take effect and will require complex documentation management to capture all customer communications leading to a transaction.
Besides audio and screen recording, ASC's omni-channel approach is designed to satisfy MiFID II by also covering chat and video calls. Thus, all communications platforms are captured, and the data is stored and archived as required.
ASC's neo suite also provides customized access rights mandated by work councils; meets flexible redundancy scenarios to ensure 24/7 reliability;
For more information about ASC's portfolio, please visit http://www.asctechnologies.com.
Contact
Anna Lederer
49 6021 5001-247
a.lederer@asc.de
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse