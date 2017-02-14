News By Tag
Young Friends of the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas Host "Hops for the House"
Young Friends of RMHD is an auxiliary organization of 300 Dallas professionals aging from 24-35 who lend their visibility and efforts to support RMHD. This year's event will feature the Jordan Kahn Orchestra and beer brewed on-site by the experts at Community Beer Company, which touts "Beer for The Greater Good". Creative food stations by Food Glorious Food will incorporate the craft beers, and will be followed by a silent auction and dancing. All-inclusive tickets for the event at 1530 Inspiration Drive on the edge of the Design District are available for $100, along with sponsorships ranging from $500 to $15,000+. A limited number of VIP tickets are also available for $130, which offer a valet fast pass, private brewery tour and food pairing during the party, and swag.
"Our annual Young Friends party is a fun-filled opportunity for our volunteers, their friends and colleagues to let loose while raising funds and awareness for the House," said Jill Cumnock, chief executive officer of RMHD. "The Young Friends community is made up of emerging philanthropists and community leaders who generously contribute to the energy of this evening and the future of our cause."
All proceeds from the annual Young Friends party directly fund operational expenses for RMHD, which hosts 1,200 families each year while their children are receiving treatment for illnesses or injuries at Dallas hospitals. As a home-away-from-
Tickets and sponsorships for "Hops for the House" are available by contacting Bailey Kafer, Special Events Manager of RMHD, at bkafer@rmhdallas.org or 214.624.5363, or by visiting www.rmhdallas.org/
ABOUT RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE OF DALLAS:
Established in 1981, Ronald McDonald House of Dallas has served as a home-away-from-
