February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


Young Friends of the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas Host "Hops for the House"

 
 
Chairs Hannah Kohler and Emily Wickman
Chairs Hannah Kohler and Emily Wickman
 
DALLAS - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Young Friends of Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD) will host "Hops for the House" benefitting RMHD at Community Beer Company on Friday, March 3 from 8 p.m. to midnight. The 14th annual party is a staple on the young professionals party scene, and will be chaired by Hannah Kohler and Emily Wickman.

Young Friends of RMHD is an auxiliary organization of 300 Dallas professionals aging from 24-35 who lend their visibility and efforts to support RMHD. This year's event will feature the Jordan Kahn Orchestra and beer brewed on-site by the experts at Community Beer Company, which touts "Beer for The Greater Good". Creative food stations by Food Glorious Food will incorporate the craft beers, and will be followed by a silent auction and dancing. All-inclusive tickets for the event at 1530 Inspiration Drive on the edge of the Design District are available for $100, along with sponsorships ranging from $500 to $15,000+. A limited number of VIP tickets are also available for $130, which offer a valet fast pass, private brewery tour and food pairing during the party, and swag.

"Our annual Young Friends party is a fun-filled opportunity for our volunteers, their friends and colleagues to let loose while raising funds and awareness for the House," said Jill Cumnock, chief executive officer of RMHD. "The Young Friends community is made up of emerging philanthropists and community leaders who generously contribute to the energy of this evening and the future of our cause."

All proceeds from the annual Young Friends party directly fund operational expenses for RMHD, which hosts 1,200 families each year while their children are receiving treatment for illnesses or injuries at Dallas hospitals. As a home-away-from-home for seriously ill or injured children and their families, the House serves a critical need for families who stay there, all of whom come from distances greater than 40 miles away from Dallas. Although RMHD asks guest families to contribute only $15 per night, no family is ever turned away for an inability to pay.

Tickets and sponsorships for "Hops for the House" are available by contacting Bailey Kafer, Special Events Manager of RMHD, at bkafer@rmhdallas.org or 214.624.5363, or by visiting www.rmhdallas.org/young-friends/.


ABOUT RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE OF DALLAS:

Established in 1981, Ronald McDonald House of Dallas has served as a home-away-from-home for more than 36,000 families of seriously ill children who have traveled to Dallas seeking medical treatment in area hospitals. By providing a caring, supportive, home-like environment, Ronald McDonald House of Dallas keeps the family intact and helps allow a family to establish a normal routine in the midst of crisis. It also provides families with the opportunity to share their concerns with other families in similar circumstances. For more information, please contact Ronald McDonald House of Dallas at 214.631.7354, or visit www.rmhdallas.org.

