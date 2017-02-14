Ronald McDonald House of Dallas Announces Chairs for "Under the Moonlight" Gala

Small - Maggie Kipp and Heather Randall
DALLAS
- Feb. 20, 2017
- PRLog
-- Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD) has announced the chairs for the 2017 "Under the Moonlight" Gala, which will be held on Saturday, March 25 from 7 p.m. to midnight
at the Westin Dallas Downtown
. This year, the honorary co-chairs for the benefit will be Marianne and Roger Staubach
, while Maggie Cooke Kipp
and Heather Randall
will serve as co-chairs. Heather New
and Becky Palm
will co-chair Underwriting, and Jane Rozelle
and Rachel Michell
will co-chair the Live Auction.
Each spring, "Under the Moonlight" helps RMHD raise funds to support the 1,200 families it hosts throughout the year while their children are receiving treatment for illnesses or injuries at Dallas hospitals. This will be the first year for the event to be held at the Westin Dallas Downtown, which opened last year in the central business district next to Belo Garden.
"We are honored to have such amazing chairs for 'Under the Moonlight',"
said Jill Cumnock
, Chief Executive Officer of RMHD. "Marianne and Roger Staubach have shown a deep commitment to Dallas through their philanthropic efforts, while Heather Randall and Maggie Kipp are a dynamic pair that bring real exuberance to their fundraising. Those in attendance will enjoy a stylish and entertaining evening that will directly benefit the families we serve at their most critical time of need."
RMHD serves as a home-away-from-
home for seriously ill or injured children and their families, all of whom come from distances greater than 40 miles away from Dallas to receive care for their children. Although RMHD asks guest families to contribute only $15 per night, no family is ever turned away for an inability to pay.
Tickets and sponsorships for "Under the Moonlight" are available by visiting https://rmhdallas.org/events/under-the-moonlight/
or by contacting Diane Fullingim, Chief Development Officer of RMHD, at dfullingim@rmhdallas.org
or 214-624-5365.ABOUT RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE OF DALLAS:
Established in 1981, Ronald McDonald House of Dallas has served as a home-away-from-
home for more than 36,000 families of seriously ill children who have traveled to Dallas seeking medical treatment in area hospitals. By providing a caring, supportive, home-like environment, Ronald McDonald House of Dallas keeps the family intact and helps allow a family to establish a normal routine in the midst of crisis. It also provides families with the opportunity to share their concerns with other families in similar circumstances. For more information, please contact Ronald McDonald House of Dallas at 214.631.7354, or visit www.rmhdallas.org.