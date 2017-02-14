News By Tag
Gnarly Karma Drops Second Single of 2017, "How Could I Love You"
As They Prepare to Head to Austin, TX This March For SXSW, Long Island Alt Rock Five Piece Releases Another New Track Packed with High Energy and Intensity
LISTEN: Gnarly Karma "How Could I Love You" via SoundCloud (https://soundcloud.com/
The group consisting of members Mike Renert (Vocals, Guitar, Harmonica), Jarrod Beyer (Drums, Percussion), Ryan McAdam (Bass), Billy Hanley (Alto & Tenor Saxophone, Keyboard, BGV's), and newest member Adam Sklar (Guitar) brings a wide and varied range of influences to the table equating to their unique sound, which is most often associated with that of Dave Matthews Band, Sublime, and Mumford & Sons, but not restricted by genre. Originally starting in 2012 with Renert and Beyer, McAdam and Hanley later came into the mix having gone to school together with Beyer, who'd also performed with McAdam in Alt band "We Love Radio". Sklar joined in mid 2016 bringing a powerful guitar style ranging in influence from RHCP to Eric Clapton and Derek Trucks.
The band had an incredible 2016, which included performances at the Sayville NY Seafood Fest, NYC's Legendary Bitter End, The Montauk Music Festival, an Exclusive Premiere of their video for "Grey Street" (Dave Matthews Band Cover) via Elmore Magazine (http://www.elmoremagazine.com/
Though the "outer layer" of their music could be most closely associated with the alternative rock elements of bands like DMB, Mumford, or even O.A.R., a more unique style mixing a harder acoustic-punk, post-hardcore edge in many of their songs makes it evident that--like many bands often pigeonholed by genres--there's more to find when you keep peeling. This comes to the forefront on their 2016 debut LP "Classic Breeze", with songs like the acoustic driven "Neptune" evoking Jimmy Eat World'esque or even Taking Back Sunday comparisons, "Directions"
With their newest single "How Could I Love You", the band's more hard-driven edge is illustrated yet again with their heavy-hitting instrumentation and powerful subtleties from its piano work to carefuly crafted lyrics. Renert sings the impassioned refrain "How could I love you, how could I care? // No one said it was gonna be easy" continuing "How could I love you, how could I care? // I guess this is just gonna be the end" through a heightened cacophony that truly shows the band's growth as a dynamic unit.
With a number of various musical elements making up the true core of Gnarly Karma, the band has said of both past and upcoming performances "We give it our all at every show, and do everything in our power to make sure the people that come to see us feel our energy and contribute to it".
Bringing that energy into the new year with "How Could I Love You", it's evident the band will keep it going as they ready themselves for SXSW, and prepare to show a whole new batch of fans what they can bring to the table!
For More Information, Visit: www.GnarlyKarma.com
Facebook: Facebook.com/
Instagram: Instagram.com/
SoundCloud: www.SoundCloud.com/
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@Rickeberle.com
