Crowdfunding Site Creative Jump To Donate Percentage of Revenue To Help Feed and House The Homeless

"Helping the homeless has always been important to the creators of CreativeJump.org. We all come from varied backgrounds and I can't say that any one of us hasn't been touched by it in some way. This is how we make a difference."

Marvin

contact@creativejump.org Marvin

-- When a team of entertainment and publishing professionals came together to create the crowdfunding sitethey made a promise that they would always use a percentage of the revenue to Help feed, clothe, and house the homeless. So not to take from the campaign owners, they decided to take 1% of all plateform fees collected (the average campaign owner pays between 4.5% - 5.5%) and they personally, donate to Homeless shelters as well as walk around handing out food, blankets, socks, and clothing to individual homeless. They also plan to sponsor Homeless children and teens and send them to sleepaway camp."There was a time that I was actually homeless and I understand how lonely and soul sucking it can be," said Maurice W, one of the founders. I also grew up at sleep away camp -10 years - from camper to Director. This was 20 years ago, but I know how important it was to get out of the city and experience things that I would have never otherwise. Those moments changed my life and hopefully it will theirs to. At the very least it will get them out of their environment and give them a chance to have fun and just not think about their situation."Helping companies, creators, and innovation inventors, launch their businesses is also something that they take pride in being able to do. They ask that people visit creativejump.org and support a campaign. Help amazing people make their dreams come true. Every successful business launched will help entrepreneur create jobs. The more successful campaigns equal the more Campaigns that will sign up to creative jump, and the more that sign up, the more CreativeJump.org can make a difference.Visit CreativeJump.org. Support a campaign, or start your own.For More Information Visit: http://creativejump.org IG: creativejumpFacebook: CreativejumpcrowdfundingTwitter: @thecreativejump