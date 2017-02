Final Expense Insurance Course Now Available at FuneralCE

End

-- FuneralCE, a service of WebCE, recently released a new funeral CE course covering final expense policies and their provisions. FuneralCE is committed to providing a variety of course topics relating to your everyday funeral professional needs.provides a comprehensive look at what it is, the purpose it serves, the needs it addresses, and the consumers who buy it. There are a number of plans associated with covering the cost of a funeral or the cost of a family member's final disposition. These plans include final expense insurance (the subject of the course), pre-need insurance and funeral trusts.This course is now available for funeral CE credit in most states, with more states pending approval.FuneralCE, a service of WebCE, offers the largest selection of online state approved funeral continuing education courses for funeral professionals nationwide. We offer the largest large selection of online state approved funeral continuing education courses for funeral professionals nationwide. Our online funeral CE courses have been approved by the state boards and the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practitioners (APFSP) for Certified Funeral Service Practitioners (CFSP). FuneralCE's online catalog includes a variety of funeral CE courses that cover topics like: pre-need planning, communicable diseases, mortuary law, ethics and green funerals.To order, go to FuneralCE's Course Catalog ( http://www.funeralce.com/ catalog?utm_ source=FD& utm_ca... ) or call our toll-fee customer support at 877-332-8480.