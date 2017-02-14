Spectra Music Group Recording Artist Chaz Robinson To Release New Single "Shine" On March 10th, 2017. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy today!

-- Spectra Music Group Recording Artist Chaz Robinson To Release New Single "Shine" On March 10th, 2017. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy today!Chaz Robinson is a Singer-Songwriter, Dancer, Model, Actor and Professional Jump Roper from Indianapolis, IN. In 2015, Chaz garnered two nods on the Official Grammy Ballot for Best Pop Solo Performance. He has appeared on MTV's America's Best Dance Crew: Season 5, MTV's MADE, the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Disney's Shake It Up, La Grande Cabaret du Monde: France, and Broadway's Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy. He has also worked with SYTYCD's Emmy Award-Winning hip-hop choreographers, Tabitha & Napoleon D'Umo. Chaz has taught Jump Rope on a National and Worldwide scale, teaching thousands of jump ropers at hundreds of workshops during his, continued, 15 years of being a professional and competitive jump roper - winning numerous National and World titles.During his career he has worked with clients such as: Nike, VISA, Coca Cola, P&G, Hoosier Lottery, the US Army, and TRUTV Fake Off's On the Fly. As one of the youngest members of the Indianapolis Mens Chorus, he had the privilege of performing with gospel recording artist, Sandi Patty. In 2013 he was the lead vocalist in Cedar Point's Luminosity and in 2014 was Super Swing at Universal Studios Japan, performing in 10 different shows, during his 17-month contract!Chaz's new single "Shine" is now available for preorder on digital download sites worldwide. Pre-Order "Shine" on itunes here:Request "Shine" on your favorite radio station today!Download Chaz Robinson's debut album Chaz on itunes here:Follow Chaz Robinson on Twitter @_chazrobinsonThe Official Website for Chaz Robinson may be found athttps://www.chazrobinson.comFollow The Spectra Music Group on Twitter @spectramusicinc