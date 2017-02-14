News By Tag
Local Singer Brings New Meaning to Nostalgic Songs with the Release of his Debut Double Album
"Hughie Mac is not your typical singer and performer. His opulent interpretation of legendary songs takes us back to the good old days in a memorable and very special way"
Hughie's performance style is smooth and sultry; grabbing the attention and hearts of his audiences at every venue he performs. Being asked back time after time to perform once again, his popularity is soaring more and more each day. His sentimental tribute to these extremely recognizable songs is like no other. His smooth and distinctive rendition of every song on this two-set CD is totally unique and exclusive to his noteworthy approach to singing.
"Hughie Mac Sings Some Great Songs – Part 1" highlights some of the most popular and biggest hits of the past. With a variety of genres, Mac brings new life to these fabled songs. Songs like "Poor little Fool", "Brown Eyed Girl", "You Belong to Me", "Solitary Man", and "Summer Wind" demonstrate the versatility in the genres and time periods. Hughie truly chose the cream of the crop when choosing the songs for this album.
Hughie Mac was born in Philadelphia and now resides in a small town just outside of Philly. Most of his performances are in and around the Philadelphia Metropolitan area. His plan is to branch out regionally as his popularity increases. His dream gig, which he is sure to accomplish, is the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Coming from a family of accomplished musicians, Hughie listened to, and enjoyed music, all of his life. His parents and relatives appreciated the sounds of Mozart, Beethoven, Sinatra, and Broadway show tunes. When the time came to formulate his own musical identity and image, Hughie leaned toward retro pop, rock, and country. If Hughie's music were to be placed in a sounds-like category, many have said his sound resembles that of Ricky Nelson, Jimmy Buffet, and Frank Sinatra. Michael Buble' is one of his favorites.
All of the songs on this studio album are currently in rotation and receiving daily spins on Jango Internet radio. His fan base and popularity on the radio station is growing exponentially on a daily basis. Each and every song has received multiple thumbs-up. The record is also streaming on Spotify for easy listening.
"Hughie Mac Sings Some Great Songs – Part 2 is a continuation of these wonderful old songs flowing beautifully from Part 1. Just as with disk #1, Part 2 exhibits various genres and multiple talents of Hughie Mac. He brings new life to these beloved old classics. Songs like "Jailhouse Rock" and "Blue Suede Shoes" show his 50's and 60's rock and roll ability, "Lookin for Love" shows the country in Mac, and Willie Nelson's classic "Always on my Mind" a country ballad truly bring it.
Hughie has come a long way from his professional start just a few short years ago and has no plans to slow down. He is adding new venues daily to his tour schedule and will be playing out on a regular basis promoting this fantastic new CD.
For more information on this stellar artist you can follow his career and keep up with the daily array of events on any of the websites listed below. All of the 33 songs available can be downloaded on iTunes and a physical copy of both CDs is available at CDbaby. The distribution portal links are listed below. You've got to check out this amazing talent.
Track Listings
Part I:
1. A Wonder Like You
2. I Get a Kick Out of You
3. Could I Have this Dance
4. Brown Eyed Girl
5. Knee Deep
6. Mack the Knife
7. Marie's the Name of His Latest Flame
8. Margaritaville
9. Please Don't Talk About Me
10. Poor Little Fool
11. Save the Last Dance for Me
12. Summer Wind
13. Solitary Man
14. The Way You Look Tonight
15. Toes
16. Volare
17. You Belong to Me
Part II
1. Quando Quando Quando
2. Return to Me
3. Blue Suede Shoes
4. Around the World
5. Always on my Mind
6. Chasing That Neon Rainbow
7. And I Love You So
8. Livin on Love
9. Don't be Cruel
10. Secret Love
11. Lookin for Love
12. Again
13. Jailhouse Rock
14. Love's Been Good to Me
15. Shake Rattle and Roll
16. Softly as I Leave You
