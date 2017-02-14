Local Singer Brings New Meaning to Nostalgic Songs with the Release of his Debut Double Album

"Hughie Mac is not your typical singer and performer. His opulent interpretation of legendary songs takes us back to the good old days in a memorable and very special way"

Hughie Mac Sings Some Great Songs

-- Fans of retro music and fabled songs from the 50's, 60's and 70's are mesmerized with the debut of remarkable singer Hughie Mac and his debut double set CD release. The 33 song two-part studio album is released on two separate disks, featuring classic big band music, rock & roll, country music, and Broadway show tunes. It's truly a versatile retro record with big hit tunes from the past.Hughie's performance style is smooth and sultry; grabbing the attention and hearts of his audiences at every venue he performs. Being asked back time after time to perform once again, his popularity is soaring more and more each day. His sentimental tribute to these extremely recognizable songs is like no other. His smooth and distinctive rendition of every song on this two-set CD is totally unique and exclusive to his noteworthy approach to singing.highlights some of the most popular and biggest hits of the past. With a variety of genres, Mac brings new life to these fabled songs. Songs like "Poor little Fool", "Brown Eyed Girl", "You Belong to Me", "Solitary Man", and "Summer Wind" demonstrate the versatility in the genres and time periods. Hughie truly chose the cream of the crop when choosing the songs for this album.Hughie Mac was born in Philadelphia and now resides in a small town just outside of Philly. Most of his performances are in and around the Philadelphia Metropolitan area. His plan is to branch out regionally as his popularity increases. His dream gig, which he is sure to accomplish, is the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Coming from a family of accomplished musicians, Hughie listened to, and enjoyed music, all of his life. His parents and relatives appreciated the sounds of Mozart, Beethoven, Sinatra, and Broadway show tunes. When the time came to formulate his own musical identity and image, Hughie leaned toward retro pop, rock, and country. If Hughie's music were to be placed in a sounds-like category, many have said his sound resembles that of Ricky Nelson, Jimmy Buffet, and Frank Sinatra. Michael Buble' is one of his favorites.All of the songs on this studio album are currently in rotation and receiving daily spins on Jango Internet radio. His fan base and popularity on the radio station is growing exponentially on a daily basis. Each and every song has received multiple thumbs-up. The record is also streaming on Spotify for easy listening.is a continuation of these wonderful old songs flowing beautifully from Part 1. Just as with disk #1, Part 2 exhibits various genres and multiple talents of Hughie Mac. He brings new life to these beloved old classics. Songs like "Jailhouse Rock" and "Blue Suede Shoes" show his 50's and 60's rock and roll ability, "Lookin for Love" shows the country in Mac, and Willie Nelson's classic "Always on my Mind" a country ballad truly bring it.Hughie has come a long way from his professional start just a few short years ago and has no plans to slow down. He is adding new venues daily to his tour schedule and will be playing out on a regular basis promoting this fantastic new CD.For more information on this stellar artist you can follow his career and keep up with the daily array of events on any of the websites listed below. All of the 33 songs available can be downloaded on iTunes and a physical copy of both CDs is available at CDbaby. The distribution portal links are listed below. You've got to check out this amazing talent.http://www.jango.com/music/Hughie+Machttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZxgas50nnwPart I:1. A Wonder Like You2. I Get a Kick Out of You3. Could I Have this Dance4. Brown Eyed Girl5. Knee Deep6. Mack the Knife7. Marie's the Name of His Latest Flame8. Margaritaville9. Please Don't Talk About Me10. Poor Little Fool11. Save the Last Dance for Me12. Summer Wind13. Solitary Man14. The Way You Look Tonight15. Toes16. Volare17. You Belong to MePart II1. Quando Quando Quando2. Return to Me3. Blue Suede Shoes4. Around the World5. Always on my Mind6. Chasing That Neon Rainbow7. And I Love You So8. Livin on Love9. Don't be Cruel10. Secret Love11. Lookin for Love12. Again13. Jailhouse Rock14. Love's Been Good to Me15. Shake Rattle and Roll16. Softly as I Leave YouPr.hughiemac@allureartists.comPH: 1.888.242.9331 x105