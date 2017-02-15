The Inner City World Cup confirmed for weekend of June 3rd 2017

Ghana celebrate winning the Inner City World Cup

Mark Hailey

***@cup.life Mark Hailey

-- Cup Life Ltd have confirmed their multi cultural Lovefootball Festival will go ahead this year on the weekend of theon Hackney East Marsh.This unique football Festival has the Inner City World Cup at its core and has been running for 23 years. It features adult mens teams from over 30 countries, made up from immigrant communities living in London competing for the prestigious trophy.Last year's winners, Cameroon, are hoping to retain the trophy with other nations including Colombia, Spain, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, France, Tunisia, USA, Brazil, China, India & Nepal out to stop them.In addition there are activities and tournaments for 4 to 16 year olds and all the family as well as womens football and over 45's walking football raising awareness in diabetes issues in the UK. The event will be strongly supported by celebrities and known football industry names and faces, themselves from varied countries of origin further highlighting the importance of racial harmony and unity post Brexit and various current worldwide topical immigrant issues.Cup Life hold the trademark for Lovefootball and also the world renowned Celebrity Soccer Six brand. They pioneered celebrity and community sporting events in the UK and continue to lead, unite and innovate some 23 years on. They have attracted unprecedented media coverage for the genres and have directly and indirectly helped raise huge awareness and money for charities and worthy campaigns across the world and are still headed up their founder Mark Abery and his son Beau.Find out more on the website here;