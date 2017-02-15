 
News By Tag
* Football
* Social Cohesion
* Immigrant communities
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hackney
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

The Inner City World Cup confirmed for weekend of June 3rd 2017

 
 
Ghana celebrate winning the Inner City World Cup
Ghana celebrate winning the Inner City World Cup
HACKNEY, England - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Cup Life Ltd have confirmed their multi cultural Lovefootball Festival will go ahead this year on the weekend of the 3rd and 4th of June on Hackney East Marsh.

This unique football Festival has the Inner City World Cup at its core and has been running for 23 years. It features adult mens teams from over 30 countries, made up from immigrant communities living in London competing for the prestigious trophy.

Last year's winners, Cameroon, are hoping to retain the trophy with other nations including Colombia, Spain, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, France, Tunisia, USA, Brazil, China, India & Nepal out to stop them.

In addition there are activities and tournaments for 4 to 16 year olds and all the family as well as womens football and over 45's walking football raising awareness in diabetes issues in the UK. The event will be strongly supported by celebrities and known football industry names and faces, themselves from varied countries of origin further highlighting the importance of racial harmony and unity post Brexit and various current worldwide topical immigrant issues.

About Cup Life Ltd

Cup Life hold the trademark for Lovefootball and also the world renowned Celebrity Soccer Six brand. They pioneered celebrity and community sporting events in the UK and continue to lead, unite and innovate some 23 years on. They have attracted unprecedented media coverage for the genres and have directly and indirectly helped raise huge awareness and money for charities and worthy campaigns across the world and are still headed up their founder Mark Abery and his son Beau.

Find out more on the website here;

http://cup.life/brands/lovefootball

Contact
Mark Hailey
***@cup.life
End
Source:
Email:***@cup.life Email Verified
Tags:Football, Social Cohesion, Immigrant communities
Industry:Sports
Location:Hackney - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share