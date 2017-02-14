News By Tag
Tax Resolution Attorney John P. Willis Warns Identity Theft More Rampant than Ever
Fairhope, AL, February 20, 2017: Tax Attorney John Willis, CEO and founder of IRSALLSTAR.com, recently posted a new article on his website entitled "Identity Theft on Steroids." While it is still every individual taxpayers responsibility to protect their sensitive information, Mr. Willis says there's little individuals can do when scammers target their employers.
Willis writes, "Protecting your identity and preventing scammers from getting your valuable information is no longer simply your individual responsibility. Your identity can now be stolen through the company you work for and there's little you can do about it." He continues adding, "The criminals are not discriminating either. They target everyone, corporations, schools, tribal organizations and non-profits."
Willis shares, "I recently read an online article posted by a company that provides news, analysis and research on security and risk management reporting that just since February 5th of this year, 23 organizations have been the targets of Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks." He elaborates, "The IRS considers these types of attacks on companies where the scammers gain access to W-2 records the most dangerous they've seen in a long time. And that's saying something because the cyber criminals have been outdoing themselves year after year." As Willis emphasizes, "And this one could be called identity theft on steroids since they can gain access to literally thousands of Ids in one fell swoop."
"According to the IRS," writes Willis, "in 2016 at least 145 organizations have disclosed BEC-related data breaches with each resulting in compromised W-2 data." He adds, "They confirmed that the BEC victims include ten school systems, a software development firm, a utility company in Pennsylvania, at least one restaurant in Indianapolis, and businesses operating within the healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and energy sectors."
The entire article can be read at: http://www.irsallstar.com/
ABOUT JOHN WILLIS
Mr. Willis believes strongly in supporting and representing the "underdog" and has devoted his entire professional life to protecting and defending those who need it most. As an attorney, Mr. Willis takes his role as "counselor" seriously. His knowledge, creativity and persistence are valuable assets that provide substantial benefits to his clients. He has represented individuals and businesses across the Gulf Coast for over 15 years and he brings together an abundance of skills and experience that can be of assistance to almost anyone.
ABOUT THE IRSALLSTAR TEAM
The IRSALLSTAR team has developed a winning formula to ensure that each client's individual needs are specifically met. Upon becoming a client of Mr. Willis' law firm, that client's immediate needs are assessed and long-term goals are defined. Experienced professionals on the IRSALLSTAR team then assist each client in developing and implementing a custom-tailored game plan to provide both short-term and long-term relief from his or her serious tax problems. All firm clients are continually coached toward successful tax resolution and final victory over their challenges with the IRS and state taxing authorities.
To learn more about Mr. Willis and his law firm please visit http://www.IRSALLSTAR.com or call toll-free 877-254-4254.
