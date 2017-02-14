News By Tag
Knightvest Acquired 11 Properties, 3,100 Units of Multifamily Real Estate in Texas in 2016
Favorable multifamily market conditions in Texas confirm Knightvest's investment strategy
"The number of assets Knightvest acquired in 2016 confirm the multifamily market conditions in Texas are favorable for repositioning well-located, undervalued properties with value-add potential," said KC Kronbach, principal and co-founder of Knightvest. "Throughout our 10-year history, Knightvest has focused on off-market multifamily properties in Texas, but we are looking forward to expanding into other states this year."
The properties acquired last year are in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston regions. The multifamily communities in the North Texas region are located in east Dallas, Highland Park, west Fort Worth, Grapevine and Arlington. The multifamily properties acquired in the South Texas region are located across north, south and east Houston, and Webster on the southeast edge of Houston near Space Center Houston.
Multi-million dollar renovations underway at each property include granite countertops, new appliances, wood-style flooring and facelifts to the exterior of each community. By improving property management, renovating and repositioning each asset, optimizing the financial structure of the investments and reducing expenses by creating operational efficiencies, Knightvest provides investors with solid investment opportunities. The company has seen success across its portfolio with these types of investments for 10 years.
"Our experience allows us to customize a creative business plan for each asset to maximize value while minimizing risk for our investors," said David Moore, principal and co-founder of Knightvest. "Knightvest has had a solid track record for the past 10 years in the multifamily investment space and we believe our strategic investment strategy will continue to serve our investors in the years to come."
As of February 2017, Knightvest Management owns approximately 50 communities and 16,000 units.
About Knightvest Management:
Founded in 2007 by David Moore and KC Kronbach, Dallas-based Knightvest manages more than $1.5 billion in multifamily assets and provides exceptional management services to approximately 50 communities and 16,000 units. With a commitment to excellence, Knightvest has established a strong reputation for turning around troubled assets and maintains a culture of respect and integrity by treating residents fairly, providing outsized risk-adjusted returns and attracting and retaining top talent. For more information, visit http://knightvest.com.
