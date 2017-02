DelcoUSA Teams Up With Oxford Life Insurance

DelcoUSA has teamed up with Oxford Life Insurance Company to start offering annuities for our agents.

Keith Bry

8773367782

Keith Bry 8773367782 keith_bry@delcousa.com

-- Being the #1 Funeral Trust marketing firm in the US, DelcoUSA has now teamed up with Oxford Life to offer our agents the best annuity products on the market. By offering these products to our agents we can help them diversify their portfolio and help grow their business.Oxford Life was founded in Arizona in 1965 and has an A- rating with A.M. Best for its company's financial strength. They were also included on the prestigious Ward's Top 50 for outstanding achievement in safety, consistency, and performance in 2010, 2011, and 2012.With DelcoUSA now offering both the Irrevocable Funeral Trust and annuities through Oxford Life, DelcoUSA is becoming a one stop shop for all your Financial needs. DelcoUSA has been and will always be there for the agent to help them succeed.If you would like to learn more about Oxford Life and the annuities they offer, or if you are interested in contracting please call our DelcoUSA at our home office at 877-336-7782. You can also email Jolin atjolin_damask@delcousa.comPlease visit our website at http://www.delcous.com