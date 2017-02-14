News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
DelcoUSA Teams Up With Oxford Life Insurance
DelcoUSA has teamed up with Oxford Life Insurance Company to start offering annuities for our agents.
Oxford Life was founded in Arizona in 1965 and has an A- rating with A.M. Best for its company's financial strength. They were also included on the prestigious Ward's Top 50 for outstanding achievement in safety, consistency, and performance in 2010, 2011, and 2012.
With DelcoUSA now offering both the Irrevocable Funeral Trust and annuities through Oxford Life, DelcoUSA is becoming a one stop shop for all your Financial needs. DelcoUSA has been and will always be there for the agent to help them succeed.
If you would like to learn more about Oxford Life and the annuities they offer, or if you are interested in contracting please call our DelcoUSA at our home office at 877-336-7782. You can also email Jolin at
jolin_damask@
Please visit our website at http://www.delcous.com
Contact
Keith Bry
8773367782
keith_bry@delcousa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse