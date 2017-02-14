News By Tag
Business Professionals of America announces new partnership with Precision Exams
Certification provider to help prepare next generation of business professionals
This new partnership offers a platform in which industry-recognized certifications will be made available to students, advisors and alumni of Business Professionals of America in an effort to help enhance their skills, knowledge, and preparation for both educational and professional advancement.
With more than 170 exams and over 4,000,000 assessments delivered across the country, Precision Exams offers a comprehensive approach to test development and delivery that Business Professionals of America members can truly benefit from. Additionally, this partnership will invite added resources to BPA student members that will help them enhance the academic skills they are learning in school with certification offerings that will directly relate to career interests and aspirations.
"Certifications are growing quickly and can be found in almost every industry today," said BPA Executive Director Kirk Lawson. "Certification exams like those offered by Precision Exams offer a way to assess an individual's knowledge and skills. This partnership presents our organization the opportunity to not only offer a variety of certification exams that meet the requirements of our Workplace Skills Assessment Program, but it introduces the chance to collaborate on educational initiatives that will assess the real-world business skills and problem solving abilities of our members."
The objectives of this partnership include offering various certification exams to BPA members at the organization's annual National Leadership Conference through an onsite Digital Learning Lab, collaborative evaluation and potential future integration of certification offerings into some of the organization's national competitive events, in addition to exploring ways to introduce customized certifications into BPA's Workplace Skills Assessment Program for all level of students.
"Certifications help set individuals apart and serve as indications that our students have the discipline and determination to pursue their goals in a 21st Century workforce," said Lawson. "Precision Exams is committed to helping prepare our next generation of business professionals for the workforce and we are excited about the potential that this partnership holds."
"The pace by which industry is changing is breathtaking, bringing qualified, prepared students to the workforce has got to be a top priority in education," said Edson Barton, Precision Exams CEO. "As technology transforms the way we work and live, it raises important educational challenges and creates new opportunities. Ultimately, working with BPA's Digital Learning Lab we are helping students control their ability to certify their knowledge. Doing this will affect their lives, and we're optimistic that responsive industry leaders will quickly see the positive impact of hiring students who are well qualified and certified."
About Business Professionals of America
Business Professionals of America, Inc. (BPA)is the leading career technical student organization (CTSO) for students pursuing careers in business management, information technology, office administration, marketing and other related career fields. Established in 1966, BPA is an intra-curricular national membership organization dedicated to the preparation of a world-class workforce through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic and technological skills. The organization serves secondary, post-secondary and middle level students and educators by offering programs based on national standards spanning five career pathways: finance, business administration, management information systems, digital communication & design and management, marketing & communication. For more information, visit: www.bpa.org
About Precision Exams
Precision Exams is built on the belief that the future of America depends on the next generation's ability to create. In today's hyper-competitive markets, we need makers, doers, artists, and craftsmen to solve the problems of tomorrow. With over 4,000,000 assessments delivered across the country, Precision Exams provide comprehensive solutions with a client-focused approach to test development and delivery, stockholder reporting, and psychometric analysis. With schools and districts using their exams in nearly every state in America, Precision drives innovation to improve the way the next generation works and lives.
