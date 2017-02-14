News By Tag
What You Need to Know about Trust Deeds
There are two types of foreclosures:
A judicial foreclosure involves the civil court system. The lender must sue the borrower for the collateral (the real property) to repay part or all of the loan. If there is a deficiency, the lender might be able to sue the borrower for the difference to make up for the loss.
Nonjudicial foreclosure exercises one or more clauses of the debt instrument, allowing the lender to foreclose without going through the civil court system.
Deeds of trust work a bit differently. Instead of the real property being titled to the borrower, the collateral is assigned to a trustee. Said trustee keeps possession of the real estate collateral until the loan is completely repaid by the borrower. After the loan is fully amortized, the trustee relinquishes the title and the real property is titled to the borrower, who is now the unencumbered owner.
Much like a traditional loan, if the borrower goes into arrears and/or is unable to repay the loan, the lender is able to start the foreclosure process. Once the foreclosure process is completed, the lender takes title of the collateral property from the trustee.
Although there are differences between deeds of trust and traditional mortgages, there are more similarities. But, it is typically advisable to consult an attorney before entering into a trust deed.
In any instance, deeds of trust are a bit more complex and do involve different legal issues. Deeds of trust serve as a solution in certain circumstances. Depending on the situation, a trust deed might be used in conjunction with a mortgage or a standalone security arrangement.
