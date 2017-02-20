News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
yStats.com: Cross-border B2C E-Commerce to increase its share of the global online retail market
The report cites various predictions for cross-border B2C E-Commerce growth, concluding that its share of the global online retail market is projected to increase by double-digits in the next five years.
Delivery and shipping costs are the main concern preventing more online shoppers from making purchases from out-of-country sellers, according to another survey cited in the yStats.com's publication. Third-party research shows that in 2016 more than one-half of shoppers received free delivery on their latest cross-border online purchase. When it comes to choosing payment methods, cross-border online shoppers consider service fees and purchase value and tend to use credit card and E-Wallets more than other payment means.
Countries such as the USA, China, and the UK are the top destinations for cross-border online shoppers. Furthermore, yStats.com's research reveals a clear trend in favor of intra-regional trade, especially in Europe and North America. Large E-Commerce marketplaces in these countries are among the major winners of the cross-border growth: in 2016, nearly two-thirds of cross-border online shoppers made their latest international purchase from Amazon, eBay, AliExpress or Alibaba.
For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/
Press Contact:
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG
Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50
Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51
E-Mail: press@ystats.com
Internet: www.ystats.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/
Contact
press@ystats.com
***@ystats.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse