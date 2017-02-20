 
News By Tag
* Onlineshopping
* Online Shopping
* Ecommerce
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hamburg
  Hamburg
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


yStats.com: Cross-border B2C E-Commerce to increase its share of the global online retail market

The report cites various predictions for cross-border B2C E-Commerce growth, concluding that its share of the global online retail market is projected to increase by double-digits in the next five years.
 
 
Infographic: Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2017
Infographic: Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Onlineshopping
Online Shopping
Ecommerce

Industry:
Business

Location:
Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany

Subject:
Reports

HAMBURG, Germany - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- More than 50% of global online shoppers buy from E-Commerce sellers in other countries. This is a finding of several consumer surveys conducted across the globe in 2016 and cited in this market report by yStats.com. Their primary motivation is to find better prices, but also to reach products of a better quality or items not available in their own country. Clothes, consumer electronics, books and other media products rank as the categories with highest demand in global cross-border E-Commerce.

Delivery and shipping costs are the main concern preventing more online shoppers from making purchases from out-of-country sellers, according to another survey cited in the yStats.com's publication. Third-party research shows that in 2016 more than one-half of shoppers received free delivery on their latest cross-border online purchase. When it comes to choosing payment methods, cross-border online shoppers consider service fees and purchase value and tend to use credit card and E-Wallets more than other payment means.

Countries such as the USA, China, and the UK are the top destinations for cross-border online shoppers. Furthermore, yStats.com's research reveals a clear trend in favor of intra-regional trade, especially in Europe and North America. Large E-Commerce marketplaces in these countries are among the major winners of the cross-border growth: in 2016, nearly two-thirds of cross-border online shoppers made their latest international purchase from Amazon, eBay, AliExpress or Alibaba.

For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/2017010...

Press Contact:

yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg

Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50

Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51

E-Mail: press@ystats.com

Internet: www.ystats.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ystats

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystats

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ystats

Contact
press@ystats.com
***@ystats.com
End
Source:yStats.com
Email:***@ystats.com Email Verified
Tags:Onlineshopping, Online Shopping, Ecommerce
Industry:Business
Location:Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share