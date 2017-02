SAKU New York Debuts at CAAFD Sponsored New York Fashion Week Showcase to Standing Room Only Crowd

Contact

-- In a fashion week seemingly dominated by international talent, New York designer Lissa Koo and her brand SAKU New York sought to bring New York back to the spotlight, and they did just that.SAKU New York utilized very stark colors in the collection, focusing on the two extremes, black and white, creating an interplay of contrast in each piece. The models were likewise perfectly chosen and styled, with pigtails creating a cohesion to every piece.Following the showcase, SAKU New York's chief designer Lissa Koo took the stage to a monstrous standing ovation, and the look on her face said everything that needed to be said about her thoughts on the collection and the showcase.Photos for this event can be found at: https://goo.gl/0PBfH1Press release for this event can be found at: https://goo.gl/HjrvvniFashion Network is an online portal for everything new and groundbreaking in fashion. It is a global fashion hub, providing articles on designers, events, menswear, women's wear, shopping, trends, and all the behind the scenes info you could ever want, delivered by unique personalities who know the fashion world inside and out. iFashion Network also boasts several industry leading original fashion-focused internet television shows. More information can be found at: http://www.ifashionnetwork.com Council of Aspiring American Fashion Designers, [CAAFD] is a non-profit organization founded through a collaborative effort by a few key pioneers in the fashion industry with the ambitious goal of promoting designers who aspire to expand their brand awareness and do business in the United States. CAAFD educates, promotes and empowers aspiring designers and fashion professionals in gaining a foothold in the fashion business, giving them every opportunity to become the renowned designer they yearn to be. More information can be found at: http://www.caafd.orgBFDPR is one of the fastest growing strategic communications agencies that specialize in the art of public relations. By providing services in all areas of public relations counseling, BFDPR guides clients from conception to completion. The driven Public Relations team proactively pitches your brand to the media, getting you the attention you deserve as well as making your publics aware of the benefits that come from associating with your brand.For further information about this event please visitwww.ifashionnetwork.com or www.CAAFD.org . For press inquiries and or for further information, please contact pr@bfdpr.com. For press inquiries, call +1 212-300-3827