News By Tag
* Fashion
* Designer
* Nyc
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SAKU New York Debuts at CAAFD Sponsored New York Fashion Week Showcase to Standing Room Only Crowd
SAKU New York utilized very stark colors in the collection, focusing on the two extremes, black and white, creating an interplay of contrast in each piece. The models were likewise perfectly chosen and styled, with pigtails creating a cohesion to every piece.
Following the showcase, SAKU New York's chief designer Lissa Koo took the stage to a monstrous standing ovation, and the look on her face said everything that needed to be said about her thoughts on the collection and the showcase.
Photos for this event can be found at: https://goo.gl/
Press release for this event can be found at: https://goo.gl/
iFashion Network is an online portal for everything new and groundbreaking in fashion. It is a global fashion hub, providing articles on designers, events, menswear, women's wear, shopping, trends, and all the behind the scenes info you could ever want, delivered by unique personalities who know the fashion world inside and out. iFashion Network also boasts several industry leading original fashion-focused internet television shows. More information can be found at:http://www.ifashionnetwork.com
Council of Aspiring American Fashion Designers, [CAAFD] is a non-profit organization founded through a collaborative effort by a few key pioneers in the fashion industry with the ambitious goal of promoting designers who aspire to expand their brand awareness and do business in the United States. CAAFD educates, promotes and empowers aspiring designers and fashion professionals in gaining a foothold in the fashion business, giving them every opportunity to become the renowned designer they yearn to be. More information can be found at: http://www.caafd.org
BFDPR is one of the fastest growing strategic communications agencies that specialize in the art of public relations. By providing services in all areas of public relations counseling, BFDPR guides clients from conception to completion. The driven Public Relations team proactively pitches your brand to the media, getting you the attention you deserve as well as making your publics aware of the benefits that come from associating with your brand.
For further information about this event please visitwww.ifashionnetwork.com orwww.CAAFD.org. For press inquiries and or for further information, please contact pr@bfdpr.com. For press inquiries, call +1 212-300-3827
Contact
BFDPR
***@bfdpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse