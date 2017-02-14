News By Tag
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Project Apex (Book One) Written By Author Michael Bray
Beacon Publishing Group releases "Project Apex (Book One In The Project Apex Trilogy) by Michael Bray, best-selling author of "Whisper" and "The Dark Place." Download your copy today!
When an unprecedented global scale attack plunges the world into chaos and threatens to eradicate the human race from existence, former scientist Richard Draven is tasked with finding a way to restore order. With governments in chaos and violence rampant in the streets, a gruelling tale of survival and the strength of humanity in all corners of the globe is
about to unfold as a man known only as Joshua strengthens his grip on a world close to ruin.
Inspired by the tragedy of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein and the works of Michael Crichton, and the grand scale and rich cast of characters in Game of Thrones or the slick pacing of Patterson, Project Apex asks the question just what makes a monster, and how far is too far when mankind pushes the boundaries of scientific progress beyond the limit of what is right and wrong.
Praise for Project Apex:
"Project Apex is more than just a horror novel. It combines elements of horror with some great thriller moments and military fiction into one hell of a fun ride that you won't want to put down . - Gingernuts of Horror
Get your copy of "Project Apex" (Book One) as it is available for download worldwide on digital sites like iTunes, Amazon and Audible.com. Written by Michael Bray download your copy of this incredible story today.
The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at https://www.beaconpublishinggroup.com
Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup
The official website for Michael Bray may be found at https://www.michaelbrayauthor.com
Follow Michael Bray on Twitter @Michaelbrayauth
For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
