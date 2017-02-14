News By Tag
Atlanta Sales & Marketing Council Supports HomeAid Atlanta
Over the past twenty years, the SMC's Silent Auction has raised approximately $100,000 in support of charities helping children and adults in need. HomeAid Atlanta has been the sole charity recipient in recent years. Ansley Brooks, SMC Special Events Committee member stated, "I'm proud of the Atlanta SMC's involvement with HomeAid Atlanta. HomeAid is a wonderful cause and we're excited to see all the lives changed this year through our donation. I can't wait for the 2017 Silent Auction in support of HomeAid!"
The Atlanta Sales and Marketing Council is one of six councils within the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association. The SMC holds unique special events, educational programs, specialized communications, and certification programs for sales and marketing professionals. Learn more at http://www.atlantahomebuilders.com/
HomeAid Atlanta, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization that builds new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. HomeAid works in partnership with the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, as well as community building industry organizations, to assist people experiencing homelessness. To date, HomeAid Atlanta has completed over 76 housing, remodel and care day projects at locations that serve victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, and more. Learn more at www.homeaidatlanta.org.
