February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


Austrian Celebrity Designer Makes Glorious Return to New York Fashion Week, Stuns Critics

 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Irina Vitjaz made her triumphant return to New York Fashion Week following her blowout success during the Spring/Summer season, which meant she had lofty expectations to meet, which she promptly exceeded at the very beginning of her show. The audience, composed of some of the most noted journalists, photographers, models and VIPs, laid witness to something they had never seen before: an already world class fashion designer step her game up even more. The show, with CAAFD and iFashion Network acting as supporting sponsors, took place at Skylight Clarkson Square.

Irina Vitjaz knew that after building up a successful reputation with the New York audience she would have to create the best work she has even done, and she did just that. The audience was treated to a collection featuring prominent themes that ran through each piece, with Vitjaz's elegant gowns stealing the show. Transparency and light reflection were major design elements used by Irina, which complemented the slender frames of the models perfectly.

When the last model had taken her final steps, Irina herself emerged from the curtain to a lightning storm of photo flashes. The designer was awarded a bouquet of flowers befitting an achievement as large as this showcase as she basked in the adoration of the fashion conscious crowd who were amazed by what happened before them.

World famous fashion producer and director Resk 'Que, who handled production duties for this show, as well as Irina's previous New York Fashion Week show had the following to say: "Irina Vitjaz is always a pleasure to work with, you will find no better talent in all of Europe, and dare I say, the world. Even after all the time I spent working with Irina, I am still left speechless seeing the collection in full. She always raises the bar, and I am excited to see what the future holds."

For images of this event, please use the following link: https://goo.gl/YuLGkx

For the press release for this show, please use the following link: https://goo.gl/2EGtrj

For video of this event, please visit the following link: http://nyfw.com/irina-vitjaz

BFDPR is one of the fastest growing strategic communications agencies that specialize in the art of public relations. By providing services in all areas of public relations counseling, BFDPR guides clients from conception to completion. The driven Public Relations team proactively pitches your brand to the media, getting you the attention you deserve as well as making your publics aware of the benefits that come from associating with your brand.

For further information about this event please visitwww.ifashionnetwork.com  orwww.CAAFD.org. For press inquiries and or for further information, please contact pr@bfdpr.com.  For press inquiries, call +1 212-300-3827

