News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Unveiling the famous restaurants of Agadir
Holiday Desire is UK's leading travel company unveiling the famous restaurants of Agadir.
The most luxurious restaurants are situated right on the waterfront. Alternatively to the opulent restaurants you will find several cosy bistros, cafes, pizzerias and even fast food. The most famous restaurant that is dedicated to the national cuisine is Chateau Briand. Along with the delicious food, guests will find live music here. This place is very popular but a table needs to be ordered in advance. Mozartstube restaurant is an amazing place to try out tantalizing Austrian cuisine. Dishes such as Viennese schnitzel, flavoured apple strudel and a variety of beers can be found on the menu.
Seafood is also a major delight. One needs to be in Jardin D'Eau that serves fish with assorted salads, spices and drinks. Le Festival is another warmly-atmosphered restaurant offering European cuisine. Guests can relish dishes of fish, salads, soups and sandwiches.
In the menu, Moroccan dishes never fail to gratify the customers. To cherish something unique, Le Petit Dome is a notable restaurant that serves Italian cuisine.
If you are looking for some place for meetings and business, La Tour De Paris is the idyllic place. The tables are placed on the terrace and during the day, the place is just crammed with visitors. The aroma fills not only the interiors but spills out onto the streets, alluring several people to enjoy the dishes. To enjoy Lebanese dishes, Feyrous is a first-class restaurant serving special dishes such as Kefta, with a large selection of wines.
For further information plesae visit http://www.holidaydesire.co.uk/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse